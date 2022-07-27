Mthethwa out of touch with reality with review of R22m flag - DA
The Democratic Alliance (DA) said the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa is out of touch with reality.
This comes after the minister said the controversial R22 million monumental flag project might continue.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, DA Member of Parliament Tshepo Mhlongo said the public outcry was enough to cancel the whole project.
The minister is obviously out o touch with the community, there was a public outcry, and petitions were signed but even today this issue is going back to be discussed.Tshepo Mhlongo, MP - Democratic Alliance
We asked the minister if this project is going to be implemented, yes or no? He said we are going to be discussing it again in the Cabinet meeting.Tshepo Mhlongo, MP - Democratic Alliance
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Halala! Professor Marwala to head UN University in Tokyo
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Professor Tshilidzi Marwala said he was entrusted with an exciting role.Read More
SA luxury goods co. raking it in hand(bag) over fist as handbag sells for R280K
The second-hand Hermes Berkin bag was snapped up online in just 8 minutes for a whopping R280 000 from luxury goods store Luxity.Read More
'Chemical castration no silver bullet for SA's rape scourge'
Human settlements minister and chair of the African National Congress (ANC)’s subcommittee on social transformation Lindiwe Sisulu has again called for chemical castration of offenders.Read More
Gender commission rubbishes Mthethwa's pay parity promise
Africa Melane speaks to Javu Baloyi, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson about the possibility of equal pay across the board for women athletes.Read More
More price hikes loom as tyre producers ask for higher duties on Chinese imports
Bruce Whitfield interviews Donald MacKay, Director at XA International Trade Advisors.Read More
'President's energy plan spot on, the key now is implementation'- Brian Dames
Bruce Whitfield interviews ex-Eskom CEO Brian Dames (African Rainbow Energy & Power) and Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane.Read More
Suspects in Hillary Gardee murder case plotting to kill witness, court hears
Investigating officer colonel Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi, told the court that the trio accused of killing Gardee were overheard by several inmates to be colluding to murder the witness.Read More
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe
TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money ShowRead More
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win
Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.Read More