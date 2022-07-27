LISTEN: 'ANC policy conference must review membership and governance'
The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has called on the ruling party to review its membership and governance.
Clement Manyathela speaks to the ANC Youth league convener, Nonceba Mhlauli, and spokesperson for Department of Justice, Chrispin Phiri, about the future of the movement.
The young league will be participating in the upcoming ANC policy conference at Nasrec from Thursday.
The conference is also expected to be a battle ground as the opposing factions eye for dominance in the party’s ranks.
Mhlauli has accused other members of using the party's programmes to advance factions.
She also believes the policy conference will be a good start to review the party's governance and how it elects leaders.
I do think that there has been a negative reactionary tendency of using something that is so important, which is the unity and renewal of African National Congress, for factional means and ends.Nonceba Mhlauli, Convenor - ANCYL
As the youth league, we had a two-day political school about a month ago or so in preparation for the policy conference where we said, part of our approach to renewal must be to rethink the organisation, so we must rethink what it is to be a member of the organisation, and we must rethink the application process of becoming a member.Nonceba Mhlauli, Convenor - ANCYL
Phiri also echoed that the policy conference must look at how people become members of the party.
I am equally frustrated by where we are on organisational renewal and the current problem with the ANC now is that you could be a member by just paying R20, nothing more and nothing less and rule 4 of the constitution says that you must apply to be a member but what is the criteria for you to comply to become a member? That is something the ANC needs to look at.Department of Justice, Chrispin Phiri - spokesperson
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : 702
