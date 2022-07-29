Have a world class adventure in your own backyard





JOHANNESBURG - After a challenging two COVID-19 lockdown years South Africa is opening up again and everyone deserves a break.

While the costs of a holiday might deter you from taking a break, there are plenty of affordable ways to enjoy yourself and relax, without ever leaving Gauteng.

Whether you’re a thrill seeker or wanting to try something a little more relaxing there are countless ways to enjoy the magic of our country. And with sho’t left’s travel week from 5-11 September you can get up to 50% discounts on must try experiences.

FOR THE THRILL SEEKER

Zip lining at Cullinan Adventure zone

Sometimes seeing the spectacular views of the country from the ground is just not enough.

At Cullinan Adventure Zone, the family can enjoy four ziplines, ranging from 260m to 570m long and get up to speeds of 100km/h.

If your idea of fun involves two feet firmly on the ground, Adventure Zone offers other exciting activities like quad biking and archery for you to enjoy.

Bungee Jumping at Bungee Mogale For an extreme thrill seeker, bungee jumping is not to be missed. This 50m jump will have your heart racing and the view from halfway down a free fall is something you will never forget.

For those who are not ready to make the leap just yet, Bungee Mogale also offers a gorge swing so you can fly through the canyon from a slightly more secure angle.

Be prepared in this case, what goes down must come up again, so wear comfortable shoes as it is a climb to the top, but its worth it for the rush.

The bridge swing at Bungee Mogale. Picture: Keely Goodall/Eyewitness news

Sky diving

Nothing in the world compares to the thrill of sky diving. When you are free falling from thousands of meters in the air, it feels like you are flying with the whole world in front of you.

The friendly and professional tandem masters at the Johannesburg Skydiving Club will ensure that you feel safe and have the experience of a lifetime.

After your jump you can enjoy a bite to eat at the club house and watch the other divers return to the ground.

Take to the skies at Johannesburg Skydiving club. Picture: Keely Goodall/Eyewitness News

FOR SOMETHING MORE RELAXING

If an adrenaline rush is not your cup of tea, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the magic of Gauteng from the ground.

From Segway tours and horseback riding at Rosemary Hill, to a game drive at Cradle Boutique, you can immerse yourself in nature without having to go too far out of the city.

Enjoy a game drive at Cradle Boutique hotel and Game Reserve. Picture: Keely Goodall/Eyewitness News

Explore some artistic marvels at Nirox Sculpture Park, which showcases incredible outdoor installations over its 30 hectares.

There are more than 50 permanent installations by artists from around the world and the scenery of the park is almost as beautiful as the artwork.

Incredible artwork at the Nirox sculpture garden. Picture: Keely Goodall/Eyewitness News

With so many options to keep you busy, you might feel the need to slow down and there is no better place than the Woodlands Spa.

Enjoy a relaxing massage against the calming backdrop of the Crocodile River and feel the air of tranquility take over the second you cross the threshold into the spa.

With the peaceful energy, you will feel no need to rush out, so enjoy some lunch or a cup of coffee at their restaurant and take some time for yourself.

For a truly hands-on experience, head to Farmhouse 58 and enjoy the opportunity to harvest some fresh veggies for your dinner, learn about the agriculture of the farm and have a truly fresh farm-to-table experience.

After a delicious dinner and busy day, you can book a room rest and lay your weary head at their breathtaking hotel.

Enjoy a true farm to table experience at Farmhouse 58. Picture: Keely Goodall/Eyewitness News

A world-class adventure does not need to break the bank, and you can enjoy magic and adventure, right in your backyard.

This is your country so enjoy it, and make the most of everything it has to offer.

A breathtaking sunrise game drive at Cradle Boutique hotel and Game Reserve. Picture: Keely Goodall/Eyewitness News

This article first appeared on EWN : Have a world class adventure in your own backyard