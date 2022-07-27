Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Dudu Myeni pleads guilty and ordered to pay hefty fine for defeating the ends of justice.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bernadette Wicks
Today at 15:16
EWN: Banyana Banyana present their WAFCON trophy to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter
Today at 15:20
NUM objects to Ramaphosa's energy strategy.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Khangela Baloyi, NUM Energy Sector Coordinator,
Today at 15:40
Talker-Today is National Uncles Day- Do you have any good stories to share about your Unlces?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
Job seekers in Africa easy prey for online scammers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 16:10
The significance of NUMSA and of its conference this as it continues to be marred by controversy and court interdictions.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Terry Bell
Ronald Masinda - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:20
Presidential energy announcement hollow without immediate actionable steps
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kulani Siweya, Chief Economist at AgriSA
Today at 16:40
Talker-How do you deal with guests who refuse to leave when your house because they are having too much fun
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
{Feature} Financial Wellness -Is Gold the next best thing?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse - Certified Financial Planner
Today at 17:10
News24 have published the second episode of their investigation into the killing of Babita Deokaran
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 17:20
Breaking down women's soccer in the country- how much do they get paid and what challenges do they face.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ashley Kotzen, Soccer Agent
Today at 17:40
SPCA ask people to be cautious as snakes as warmer weather approaches.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Education & Resource Development Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 18:13
"Dirty money" fills SA banks?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fundi Tshazibana - Deputy Governor at SARB
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Consumer goods companies warn of more pressure on households as global inflation surges
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Car feature subscriptions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Coen Jonker | Co-founder & CEO at TymeBank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Coen Jonker - CEO at TymeBank
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses

27 July 2022 12:41 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry.

Zimbabwe wants to boost income from legal dagga sales to gradually replace what it earns from tobacco.

The country’s Medicines Control Authority is inviting licensed dagga producers and pharmacies to apply for approval to sell these products.

© promesaartstudio/123rf.com

RELATED: South Africa will build a fully-fledged, industrial dagga industry – Ramaphosa

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said the industry could grow to R21 billion per year, increasing the country’s scant exports and tax revenues.

Zimbabwe legalised dagga for medical use in 2018.

The country made almost R14 billion from tobacco in 2021.

In May, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa authorised a R450 million medical dagga farm and factory to be operated by a Swiss company in its West Province.

For more detail, read “Zimbabwe OKs first medicinal cannabis sales


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses




