Calls to decriminalise sex work grow

27 July 2022 3:31 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Sex work
Sisonke Gender Justice
Jane Arnott

Clement Manyathela speaks to Sisonke Gender Justice's Jane Arnott about the status of sex work in South Africa.

The Sisonke Gender Justice group has appealed to government to decriminalise sex work as it continues to pose danger and abuse of sex workers.

The organisation's sex workers' rights specialist, Jane Arnott, was speaking to Clement Manyathela during 702's Listener's Choice feature.

Arnott says that talks of decriminalising sex work with the government are ongoing.

She added that the existing legislation puts the lives of sex workers at risk and vulnerable to sexual abuse.

We have partnered with organisations like Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) and Sisonke, they have had consultation with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, the process is ongoing.

Jane Arnott, Sex worker's rights specialist - Sisonke Gender Justice

Obviously, from the sex work sector side, we have presented a lot of evidence including a report that SWEAT had gone nationally to our sex workers themselves on what they wanted in this bill. We have promoted that this bill should be a decriminalisation bill.

Jane Arnott, Sex worker's rights specialist - Sisonke Gender Justice

It is mostly sex workers who are most vulnerable, who are exposed to harassment, abuse and some of these workers to criminal activities, increases in stigma and discrimination... all in all, it’s a very bleak picture for people to choose this form of work.

Jane Arnott, Sex worker's rights specialist - Sisonke Gender Justice

Listen to the audio below.




Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year

27 July 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Portia Derby after state-owned Transnet posts its results for the 2021/2022 financial year.

It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress

27 July 2022 6:58 PM

Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for its eleventh congress - going against its own resolution to spend moderate amounts on such gatherings.

What's the Tea - Talking about kids who don't resemble their parents

27 July 2022 6:47 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about what genes in children and what do they mean.

Dancing, cheering and singing: Banyana celebrate Wafcon win with Ramaphosa

27 July 2022 4:20 PM

The president presented members of the team with certificates of appreciation for their role in this incredible win as a part of their homecoming celebrations.

'Anything is better than an increase' - AA on August petrol decrease

27 July 2022 3:33 PM

Uveka Rangappa speaks to Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson, Layton Beard, about the August fuel price decrease.

Mkhwebane's battle to survive

27 July 2022 2:53 PM

Uveka Rangappa speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the suspended Public Protector's impeachment inquiry.

LISTEN: 'ANC policy conference must review membership and governance'

27 July 2022 2:44 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the ANC Youth league convener, Nonceba Mhlauli, and spokesperson for Department of Justice, Chrispin Phiri, about the future of the movement.

SA luxury goods co. raking it in hand(bag) over fist as handbag sells for R280K

27 July 2022 12:18 PM

The second-hand Hermes Birkin bag was snapped up online in just 8 minutes for a whopping R280 000 from luxury goods store Luxity.

They lived happy meal ever after: Cape couple's McDonald's wedding reception

27 July 2022 11:40 AM

Newlyweds Ebrahim and Tayla Samboe from Worcester recently celebrated their wedding with a BigMac and fries!

Mthethwa out of touch with reality with review of R22m flag - DA

27 July 2022 10:00 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, DA member of Parliament Tshepo Mhlongo said the public outcry is enough to cancel the whole project.

What's the Tea - Talking about kids who don't resemble their parents

27 July 2022 6:47 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about what genes in children and what do they mean.

The history of parkour and how it's growing in SA

27 July 2022 5:25 PM

The movement has grown in popularity across South Africa, with large groups of people engaging in the sport in Johannesburg, Pretoria, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars

27 July 2022 3:47 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

What should you do when your child is panicking?

27 July 2022 2:38 PM

Relebogile Mabotja did a mental health check in with educational psychologist Jessie-Anne Bird, to find out how to help a panicking child.

WATCH: Thieves returning watch to owner after realising it's fake go viral

27 July 2022 1:21 PM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Have you tried the new TikTok money challenge with your kids?

27 July 2022 12:57 PM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers'

26 July 2022 9:49 PM

Nyimpini Mabunda (CEO, General Electric Southern Africa) talks about his book 'Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO'.

Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London

26 July 2022 1:12 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London.

WATCH: Wives buying their husbands same t-shirt for a luncheon go viral

26 July 2022 9:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'COVID-19 vaccines remain critical for infection control'

26 July 2022 8:58 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to epidemiologist and research Professor at Stellenbosch University Alex Welte about the efficacy of booster shots and new vaccines with the progression of COVID-19 variants. 

