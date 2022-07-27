Calls to decriminalise sex work grow





The Sisonke Gender Justice group has appealed to government to decriminalise sex work as it continues to pose danger and abuse of sex workers.

The organisation's sex workers' rights specialist, Jane Arnott, was speaking to Clement Manyathela during 702's Listener's Choice feature.

Arnott says that talks of decriminalising sex work with the government are ongoing.

She added that the existing legislation puts the lives of sex workers at risk and vulnerable to sexual abuse.

We have partnered with organisations like Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) and Sisonke, they have had consultation with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, the process is ongoing. Jane Arnott, Sex worker's rights specialist - Sisonke Gender Justice

Obviously, from the sex work sector side, we have presented a lot of evidence including a report that SWEAT had gone nationally to our sex workers themselves on what they wanted in this bill. We have promoted that this bill should be a decriminalisation bill. Jane Arnott, Sex worker's rights specialist - Sisonke Gender Justice

It is mostly sex workers who are most vulnerable, who are exposed to harassment, abuse and some of these workers to criminal activities, increases in stigma and discrimination... all in all, it’s a very bleak picture for people to choose this form of work. Jane Arnott, Sex worker's rights specialist - Sisonke Gender Justice

Listen to the audio below.