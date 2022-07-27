WATCH: Have you tried the new TikTok money challenge with your kids?
Have you been wondering what's trending lately?
Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
Have you tried the new TikTok challenge? In the new craze, parents spread out money on the floor, blindfold their kids and give them a spatulae to pick the money.
The children get to keep the money they have collected.
Some parents have discouraged this challenge while others like it.
Watch the video:
As a parent would you participate in this challenge?? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jrTAWInFVH— Uncle Gee 👑 (@GomolemoSA_) July 26, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral:
