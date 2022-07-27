Mkhwebane's battle to survive





Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is continuing her fight to retain her job. Parliament's inquiry into her fitness to hold office resumed on Wednesday. At the same time, she's also challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend her, in the Western Cape High Court.

Mkhwebane was suspended in June. Her possible dismissal hinges on the outcome of her impeachment inquiry before Parliament. Her legal team have argued that the President suspended her to derail her investigation into the Phala Phala saga.

Last week, the President issued a written reply to the Public Protector's 31 questions on the matter, but he declined to answer questions at the inquiry.

The president had said initially he had no plans to come before the commission to testify, because he hadn't made any allegations against the Public Protector. But we did see the lawyers for Adv Mkwebane serve him with those papers anyway. They said they would give him the opportunity to come to the commission voluntarily, to which he declined. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Mkhwebane's legal team claim the president made some damning allegations against her, including how she had lied under oath.

Adv Dali Mpofu has spoken about how he was willing to go through the stumbling process to have the president before Parliament. How that system will work, we'll have to wait and see. The intention is that the president does have a case to answer. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Ramaphosa's timing of her suspension has also come into question. Mkhwebane's legal team has argued that the president suspended her because he did not want her to lead the investigation into Phala Phala.

But Ramaphosa's legal counsel has argued there was no conflict of interest when he made his decision.

The president is accused of covering up an alleged robbery at his Limpopo farm in 2020, in which millions of dollars was stolen. The matter is now under investigation by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Judgement was reserved on Tuesday and this is expected to inform proceedings in Parliament going forward.

