WATCH: Thieves returning watch to owner after realising it's fake go viral
A video of thieves returning a watch they stole has gone viral.
After making off with the watch, they realised it was fake and returned it to the owners who were still at a restaurant.
Watch the full video below:
Rapina ad un turista svizzero ad un caffè di Piazza Trieste e Trento: pistola alla testa per portargli via l’orologio e poi glielo riconsegnano perché vale poco. La denuncia dei titolari del locale:"Tutto questo in centro città. Serve un presidio costante delle forze dell'ordine” pic.twitter.com/aKRU1yKg39— Francesco Borrelli (@NotizieFrance) July 19, 2022
