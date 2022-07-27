WATCH: Thieves returning watch to owner after realising it's fake go viral

Today at 15:10 EWN: Dudu Myeni pleads guilty and ordered to pay hefty fine for defeating the ends of justice. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Bernadette Wicks

Today at 15:16 EWN: Banyana Banyana present their WAFCON trophy to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter

Today at 15:20 NUM objects to Ramaphosa's energy strategy. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Khangela Baloyi, NUM Energy Sector Coordinator,

Today at 15:40 Talker-Today is National Uncles Day- Do you have any good stories to share about your Unlces? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:50 Job seekers in Africa easy prey for online scammers Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Editor at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 16:10 The significance of NUMSA and of its conference this as it continues to be marred by controversy and court interdictions. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Terry Bell

Ronald Masinda - Reporter at EWN

Today at 16:20 Presidential energy announcement hollow without immediate actionable steps Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kulani Siweya, Chief Economist at AgriSA

Today at 16:40 Talker-How do you deal with guests who refuse to leave when your house because they are having too much fun Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:50 {Feature} Financial Wellness -Is Gold the next best thing? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Paul Roelofse - Certified Financial Planner

Today at 17:10 News24 have published the second episode of their investigation into the killing of Babita Deokaran Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter

Today at 17:20 Breaking down women's soccer in the country- how much do they get paid and what challenges do they face. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ashley Kotzen, Soccer Agent

Today at 17:40 SPCA ask people to be cautious as snakes as warmer weather approaches. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Belinda Abraham - Communications, Education & Resource Development Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA

Today at 18:13 "Dirty money" fills SA banks? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fundi Tshazibana - Deputy Governor at SARB

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Consumer goods companies warn of more pressure on households as global inflation surges The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual - Car feature subscriptions The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

