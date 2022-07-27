'Anything is better than an increase' - AA on August petrol decrease
The Automobile Association (AA) believes the August petrol decrease will be a relief for South African consumers and motorists.
Petrol is expected to decrease by more than one rand a litre for both grades.
AA spokesperson, Layton Beard, told 702's Uveka Rangappa that the association welcomes the decision which is expected to be formally announced by the end of the week.
Beard added that the outlook for petrol increases in the coming months, can be avoided, if the rand remains stronger than the US dollar.
In fact, even better news, based on the figures that we saw from yesterday as you said that petrol is set to reduce by one rand ninety a litre.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
It is not going to be a massive cut, certainly not as massive as two rand, but I think any one rand plus is obviously going to welcomed. It will not be like in January we know where fuel price climbed incredible steeply since then, we certainly not going to be back to those levels again, but I think for embattled consumers in South Africa, anything is better than an increase.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
I think that is a very difficult to answer given that there are so many volatile factors that influence the fuel price, but if the rand remains at the levels and strengthen against the US dollar in the coming weeks, the outlook might be positive.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bizoon/bizoon1602/bizoon160200048/52676686-d%C3%A9tail-d-une-main-tenant-une-pompe-%C3%A0-carburant-dans-une-station.jpg
More from Local
Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year
Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Portia Derby after state-owned Transnet posts its results for the 2021/2022 financial year.Read More
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress
Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for its eleventh congress - going against its own resolution to spend moderate amounts on such gatherings.Read More
What's the Tea - Talking about kids who don't resemble their parents
Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about what genes in children and what do they mean.Read More
Dancing, cheering and singing: Banyana celebrate Wafcon win with Ramaphosa
The president presented members of the team with certificates of appreciation for their role in this incredible win as a part of their homecoming celebrations.Read More
Calls to decriminalise sex work grow
Clement Manyathela speaks to Sisonke Gender Justice's Jane Arnott about the status of sex work in South Africa.Read More
Mkhwebane's battle to survive
Uveka Rangappa speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the suspended Public Protector's impeachment inquiry.Read More
LISTEN: 'ANC policy conference must review membership and governance'
Clement Manyathela speaks to the ANC Youth league convener, Nonceba Mhlauli, and spokesperson for Department of Justice, Chrispin Phiri, about the future of the movement.Read More
SA luxury goods co. raking it in hand(bag) over fist as handbag sells for R280K
The second-hand Hermes Birkin bag was snapped up online in just 8 minutes for a whopping R280 000 from luxury goods store Luxity.Read More
They lived happy meal ever after: Cape couple's McDonald's wedding reception
Newlyweds Ebrahim and Tayla Samboe from Worcester recently celebrated their wedding with a BigMac and fries!Read More