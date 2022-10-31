Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59
JOHANNESBURG - South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.
Eyewitness News received confirmation of his passing on Monday morning.
Mansfield announced on Facebook in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.
Born Robert Jeremy Clayton Mansfield on 15 August 1963 in Makhanda, Mansfield had a career that spanned decades, bringing entertainment and laughter to many on then 94.7.
His show, the Rude Awakening, saw listeners looking forward to the journey to work just to hear what Mansfield and his team would do next.
He was not only known for the Rude Awakening, he had a keen interest in sport working both on SuperSport and later worked as a sport presenter on the John Berks show on 702.
Mansfield also featured prominently on TV and co-presented on Laugh Out Loud with Darren “Wackhead” Simpson.
He released a series of CDs containing the best of his on-air jokes and exploits, while also writing joke books, and being a master chef, co-authoring the multi award-winning cookbook - Zhoozsh!
But he was no stranger to controversy. TimesLive reported that he was accused of using homophobic language in a skit in 2019, and had also gotten into hot water with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission for using offensive language in his shows.
Mansfield was then seen on Mansfield2day on YouTube, but his health took a bad turn, and he was forced to stop.
He leaves behind his wife Jacqui Mansfield, and his daughter Gabriella.
From radio legend to all-round entertainer, Mansfield has left his mark on South Africa.
This article first appeared on 947 : Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59
More from Local
'They need to be supported,' says DBE spokesperson as matrics start final exams
The over 900,000 students from the class of 2022 will officially start their final matric exam period on Monday.Read More
Load shedding won't disrupt matric exams, says Motshekga
The Minister addressed the public on Sunday on the state of the department's readiness as matric students start sitting for their final exams on Monday.Read More
[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium
This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.Read More
King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family
At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal town but also put the final stamp to the royal family dispute over Misuzulu’s ascendancy.Read More
December Holidays! but Durban may not have money to clean beaches
John Perlman speaks to Tony Carnie freelance environmental journalist about Durban’s pledge to clean beach sewageRead More
Trauma can cause a victim to finger the wrong suspect, says expert
Fourteen suspects arrested in connection with the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp were acquitted of rape on Thursday.Read More
'One vote can make a huge difference for coalition parties'
John Perlman spoke to political analyst, Ongama Mtimka about how coalition politics has changed the significance of small parties.Read More
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces
South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.Read More
UK woman serves family food on tinfoil to avoid washing dishes
A video has gone viral of a woman in the UK who served her family food on tinfoil instead of dishes.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Why it may be important to give your partner 'space' in a relationship
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane about the many ways to express your need for space without destroying the relationship.Read More
Here's how you can avoid the most common running-related injuries
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Luvuyo Bayeni, a medical doctor with a special interest in sports medicine.Read More
Run out of Christmas gift ideas? Here are our top picks for children's toys
Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert - Nikki Bush on her top toy and game recommendations as we approach the Christmas season.Read More
Getting to know political stalwart Mbhazima Shilowa with a Song, Book & a Dish
The retired trade union leader now revels in life’s simple pleasures of travel, music and odd farming activity in Limpopo – which he inherited from his mother.Read More
Never allow setbacks to rob you of your dream, says SA’s first black woman CA
Her sterling track record makes it difficult to reckon that she has experienced failure.Read More
Age ain't nothing but a number: Three young South Africans doing big things
Though one always thinks of maturity and experience when we look to inspiration, young people in South Africa are also making waves on the global scene and inspiring many along the way.Read More
A few pointers on how to gently address sexual dissatisfaction with your partner
Clement Manyathela spoke to relationship coach Nu Davidson on how to address sexual dissatisfaction in one’s relationship without breaking the other person’s spirit.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Top picks of the city’s events to enjoy this weekend
Here’s a mix of events that are set to rock this weekend.Read More
Time to scream, queens: Seven women-led horror movies to binge this Halloween
In honor of contemporary film's greatest final girls in horror, here's seven movies to stream this Halloween that centre around women - plus, a few 'rentable' bonuses!Read More
More from Entertainment
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David.Read More
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team
Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovered how this niche sport is empowering women.Read More
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps
The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation.Read More
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela
A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Thando Thabethe.Read More
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France
The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the world.Read More
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party
A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party.Read More
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend
The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views.Read More
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December
Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie.Read More
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating
A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral.Read More