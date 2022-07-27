What's the Tea - Talking about kids who don't resemble their parents





A 702 listener e-mailed to ask about a sensitive matter. He says that his brother's son does not look like anyone in their family. His concerns where discussed on the What's the Tea feature.

Listeners called in to the show, hosted by Clement Manyathela. Here's what some of them had to say.

The brother must just mind his own business and leave everything to the parents of the baby. And what if the child looks like the mother’s grandmother? Kgomotso, Caller

The TV programme uTatakho, taught me that looks mean absolutely nothing in determining parenthood. Kabelo, Caller

Genes can be very funny, I have two kids and both of them are left-handed, my wife and I are right-handed, I don’t know where that comes from? My daughter looks like me and my son looks like my wife, so genes can be very funny, just keep your peace and let the man in question decides what he wants to do. Anonymous caller

Listen to the full interview below...