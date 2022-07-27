What should you do when your child is panicking?
As a parent, seeing your child panic can cause you to get flustered too, so it's important to know how to handle those situations.
Relebogile Mabotja did a mental health check in with educational psychologist Jessie-Anne Bird, to find out how to help a panicking child.
The first think to do is ensure that you are responding to your child rather than reacting to their emotions.
Speak to your child in a soft tone and a low voice, model the response that you want them to be having.Jessie-Anne Bird, educational psychologist
It is important to validate your child’s feelings while helping them find a solution.
Remember, children are doing the best they can with what they have and need help learning to regulate their emotions.
