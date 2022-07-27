The history of parkour and how it's growing in SA
Parkour, or free running to an untrained eye, may look like uncoordinated and dangerous jumps from one concrete block to another.
In 2020, there was a spike in the activity's popularity. It was an addictive past time to those in lockdown, as people binged on gravity-defying videos of participants jumping across cities in the quickest way possible.
However, CEO of Parkour South Africa Paul Gray described it as authentic movement play in an urban environment.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, he explained the practice as a form of expression that uses the body movement to communicate.
The sport is not about the flips and jumps people commonly see, he added.
Back in the day when parkour first came around, there was no flips, there were no tricks, it was literally just trying to get from one point to another as quickly as possible.Paul Gray - CEO of Parkour South Africa
When people practice parkou,r a lot of the time it’s about finding their own movement within your own space and it’s really that conversation that a person has with the space that they are in, in the form of movement.Paul Gray - CEO of Parkour South Africa
He added that the movement has grown in popularity across South Africa, with large groups of people engaging in the sport in Johannesburg, Pretoria, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Limpopo.
Listen to the audio for more.
