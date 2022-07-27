



@ photodeti/123rf.com

The Shoprite Group's announced it is taking its Petshop Science brand online.

This means customers can now have pet food and other pet supplies delivered to their homes.

The pet economy in South Africa is now worth over R7 billion annually and as it continues to grow, the Group has opened 22 physical stores around the country. That's just in one year says e-commerce head Mark Cotton.

RELATED: New Shoprite initiative will give leg-up to SSMEs (market access, upskilling)

Bruce Whitfield interviews Cotton on The Money Show.

We see a huge opportunity in this particular sector, and we're always looking to making life more convenient for our customers. Mark Cotton, Head of e-commerce - Shoprite Group

We will offer more than 2 000 items online... One of the repeat conveniences we're offering is the repeat order... once customers have identified the foods their pets like, they want it ordered repeatedly... at the frequency of their choice. Mark Cotton, Head of e-commerce - Shoprite Group

If you've recently lugged a 20kg bag of pet food around, I think that's something our customers will find appealing. Mark Cotton, Head of e-commerce - Shoprite Group

The delivery fee is R75, with orders over R450 delivered free.

Find more info on the Petshop Science website.

Listen to the interview with Cotton on The Money Show:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online