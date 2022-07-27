Streaming issues? Report here
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars

27 July 2022 3:47 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

South Africans are falling in love with Suzuki.

In May, it was the country’s best-selling car brand overall while the Suzuki Swift was the top-selling model in June.

Motoring journalist Ernest Page recently drove the Suzuki Celerio, a budget car that astonishingly retails for between R174,900 and R209,900.

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

The car is, for the price, packed with standard features, including dual airbags, an antilock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), emergency brake assist (BA), and an electronic stability programme (ESP).

Suzuki claims miserly fuel consumption of 4.2 litres per 100 kilometres.

The Celerio comes with a two-year/30,000 km service plan and a five-year/200,000 km warranty.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Page (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:05).

I don’t really like the Celerio that much… but you’ve got to admit, it’s one of the best cars in this segment. If you drive it nicely, you can go incredible distances with this car because it’s so economical.

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

The new one looks a lot better and you get decent specs for way under R200,000… the size is a big drawback… If you want to buy brand-new, you’d do well to look at the Celerio.

Ernest Page, motoring journalist

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA's cheapest cars




