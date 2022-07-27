Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "the power of the sub-conscious mind
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank. 27 July 2022 9:29 PM
Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service. 27 July 2022 7:22 PM
Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Portia Derby about state-owned Transnet's results for the 2021/2022 financial year. 27 July 2022 7:02 PM
View all Local
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for... 27 July 2022 6:58 PM
Mkhwebane's battle to survive Uveka Rangappa speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the suspended Public Protector's impeachment inquiry. 27 July 2022 2:53 PM
LISTEN: 'ANC policy conference must review membership and governance' Clement Manyathela speaks to the ANC Youth league convener, Nonceba Mhlauli, and spokesperson for Department of Justice, Chrispin... 27 July 2022 2:44 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Chief Creative Officer, Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
Car subscriptions and microtransactions The recent reaction to paying a subscription for heated car seats is part of a larger trend 27 July 2022 7:15 PM
'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers' Nyimpini Mabunda (CEO, General Electric Southern Africa) talks about his book 'Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO'. 26 July 2022 9:49 PM
View all Business
What's the Tea - Talking about kids who don't resemble their parents Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about what genes in children and what do they mean. 27 July 2022 6:47 PM
The history of parkour and how it's growing in SA The movement has grown in popularity across South Africa, with large groups of people engaging in the sport in Johannesburg, Preto... 27 July 2022 5:25 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 27 July 2022 3:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022... 26 July 2022 4:36 PM
Women’s football leaders call for women's league in SA Former Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba and Safa COO Lydia Monyepao vouched for the creation of a women’s national football league... 26 July 2022 2:13 PM
Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on. 26 July 2022 1:15 PM
View all Sport
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
Celebrating Truckers Together: #ThankYouTrucker Competition Returns The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 25 July 2022 11:00 AM
Catch I am A Woman at the Market Theatre in celebration of Women's Month Director of the one-woman play, Palesa Mazamisa says the play is anchored on themes of love, belonging, female identity in modern... 24 July 2022 1:49 PM
View all Entertainment
SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank. 27 July 2022 9:29 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
Russia to quit International Space Station after 26 years of 'beautiful harmony' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 July 2022 10:25 AM
View all World
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
View all Africa
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London. 26 July 2022 1:12 PM
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator

27 July 2022 9:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Money laundering
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Financial Action Task Force
banks
Fundi Tshazibana
Prudential Authority
financing terrorism
FATF

Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank.

South African banks have moved up into the high risk category for money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

The finding is contained in a report by Prudential Authority (PA) of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb).

It says the country's five large banks are most at risk.

@ daniilantiq/123rf.com

The PA report is in response to an initial report by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

South Africa has been given until October to provide a plan to address the deficiencies identified by the international watchdog.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Fundi Tshazibana, a Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank and member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Tshazibana emphasizes that the PA report is not saying that our banks are doing things wrong, but identifying the risks as they exist.

In our world of finance we talk about inherent risk which is risks as they are and then we talk also about residual risks, which is once the banks have implemented the law, what is left.

Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor - South African Reserve Bank

This report FATF has undertaken flags that South Africa has got high risk just by its nature as an emerging market country, and the type of transactions, so what we've done as the Prudential Authority is to put together our perspective that identifies what those risks are so that the banks are aware of them and can actively engage on that.

Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor - South African Reserve Bank

She notes that financial crimes are increasingly widespread across the world and that is why FATF does periodic reviews across countries.

Things that place banks at high risk are contactless banking... There are things such as identity fraud... There are transactions also that are done through other commercial vehicles such as trusts... and cash transactions that make it very difficult to identify clients.

Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor - South African Reserve Bank

Tshazibana says there is a need to be concerned because "if we do not undertake the actions that they've identified as gaps, there is a very high risk that we be placed (on the grey list)".

However, she does add some reassurance:

The PA is working at breakneck speed point to make sure that we comply when they approach us in October to see how we are doing in terms of the enhanced supervision.

Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor - South African Reserve Bank

The Prudential Authority has also released a separate report for the life insurance sector.

For more detail, listen to the interview with Tshazibana below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator




27 July 2022 9:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Money laundering
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Financial Action Task Force
banks
Fundi Tshazibana
Prudential Authority
financing terrorism
FATF

More from Business

[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative

27 July 2022 7:52 PM

Pepe Marais (Chief Creative Officer, Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online

27 July 2022 7:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car subscriptions and microtransactions

27 July 2022 7:15 PM

The recent reaction to paying a subscription for heated car seats is part of a larger trend

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year

27 July 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Portia Derby about state-owned Transnet's results for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses

27 July 2022 12:41 PM

The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers'

26 July 2022 9:49 PM

Nyimpini Mabunda (CEO, General Electric Southern Africa) talks about his book 'Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More price hikes loom as tyre producers ask for higher duties on Chinese imports

26 July 2022 9:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Donald MacKay, Director at XA International Trade Advisors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kumba Iron Ore a key player as steel producers embrace decarbonisation - CEO

26 July 2022 8:22 PM

While Kumba Iron Ore's profits have plummeted, CEO Mpumi Zikalala tells The Money Show she is upbeat about the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'President's energy plan spot on, the key now is implementation'- Brian Dames

26 July 2022 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ex-Eskom CEO Brian Dames (African Rainbow Energy & Power) and Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe

26 July 2022 6:53 PM

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online

27 July 2022 7:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year

27 July 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Portia Derby about state-owned Transnet's results for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress

27 July 2022 6:58 PM

Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for its eleventh congress - going against its own resolution to spend moderate amounts on such gatherings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

What's the Tea - Talking about kids who don't resemble their parents

27 July 2022 6:47 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about what genes in children and what do they mean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dancing, cheering and singing: Banyana celebrate Wafcon win with Ramaphosa

27 July 2022 4:20 PM

The president presented members of the team with certificates of appreciation for their role in this incredible win as a part of their homecoming celebrations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Anything is better than an increase' - AA on August petrol decrease

27 July 2022 3:33 PM

Uveka Rangappa speaks to Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson, Layton Beard, about the August fuel price decrease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls to decriminalise sex work grow

27 July 2022 3:31 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Sisonke Gender Justice's Jane Arnott about the status of sex work in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane's battle to survive

27 July 2022 2:53 PM

Uveka Rangappa speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the suspended Public Protector's impeachment inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: 'ANC policy conference must review membership and governance'

27 July 2022 2:44 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the ANC Youth league convener, Nonceba Mhlauli, and spokesperson for Department of Justice, Chrispin Phiri, about the future of the movement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA luxury goods co. raking it in hand(bag) over fist as handbag sells for R280K

27 July 2022 12:18 PM

The second-hand Hermes Birkin bag was snapped up online in just 8 minutes for a whopping R280 000 from luxury goods store Luxity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses

27 July 2022 12:41 PM

The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia to quit International Space Station after 26 years of 'beautiful harmony'

27 July 2022 10:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations

26 July 2022 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match

25 July 2022 2:50 PM

Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa'

25 July 2022 12:36 PM

International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrating Truckers Together: #ThankYouTrucker Competition Returns

25 July 2022 11:00 AM

The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago

22 July 2022 12:55 PM

Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall

21 July 2022 2:40 PM

Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine

21 July 2022 10:24 AM

The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will WHO finally declare monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency?

21 July 2022 6:26 AM

John Perlman spoke to Professor Helen Rees, WHO’s African regional immunisation technical advisory group chair, on why this matter is being reconsidered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Halala! Professor Marwala to head UN University in Tokyo

Local

Mthethwa out of touch with reality with review of R22m flag - DA

Local

Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses

Business World Africa

It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

SA banks at high risk of money laundering, terrorist financing - regulator

27 July 2022 9:38 PM

ActionSA's Newcastle councillor Mzwakhe Mbatha wounded in shooting

27 July 2022 7:54 PM

Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year

27 July 2022 7:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA