Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Car feature subscriptions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - The intercepted email scam: How cyber criminals use various tactics to compromise a victim’s email account
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Coen Jonker | Co-founder & CEO at TymeBank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Coen Jonker - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for... 27 July 2022 6:58 PM
What's the Tea - Talking about kids who don't resemble their parents Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about what genes in children and what do they mean. 27 July 2022 6:47 PM
Dancing, cheering and singing: Banyana celebrate Wafcon win with Ramaphosa The president presented members of the team with certificates of appreciation for their role in this incredible win as a part of t... 27 July 2022 4:20 PM
View all Local
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for... 27 July 2022 6:58 PM
Mkhwebane's battle to survive Uveka Rangappa speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the suspended Public Protector's impeachment inquiry. 27 July 2022 2:53 PM
LISTEN: 'ANC policy conference must review membership and governance' Clement Manyathela speaks to the ANC Youth league convener, Nonceba Mhlauli, and spokesperson for Department of Justice, Chrispin... 27 July 2022 2:44 PM
View all Politics
Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Portia Derby after state-owned Transnet posts its results for the 2021/2022 financial year. 27 July 2022 7:02 PM
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers' Nyimpini Mabunda (CEO, General Electric Southern Africa) talks about his book 'Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO'. 26 July 2022 9:49 PM
View all Business
What's the Tea - Talking about kids who don't resemble their parents Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about what genes in children and what do they mean. 27 July 2022 6:47 PM
The history of parkour and how it's growing in SA The movement has grown in popularity across South Africa, with large groups of people engaging in the sport in Johannesburg, Preto... 27 July 2022 5:25 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 27 July 2022 3:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022... 26 July 2022 4:36 PM
Women’s football leaders call for women's league in SA Former Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba and Safa COO Lydia Monyepao vouched for the creation of a women’s national football league... 26 July 2022 2:13 PM
Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on. 26 July 2022 1:15 PM
View all Sport
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
Celebrating Truckers Together: #ThankYouTrucker Competition Returns The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 25 July 2022 11:00 AM
Catch I am A Woman at the Market Theatre in celebration of Women's Month Director of the one-woman play, Palesa Mazamisa says the play is anchored on themes of love, belonging, female identity in modern... 24 July 2022 1:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
Russia to quit International Space Station after 26 years of 'beautiful harmony' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 July 2022 10:25 AM
Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 26 July 2022 12:00 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
View all Africa
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London. 26 July 2022 1:12 PM
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year

27 July 2022 7:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Copper cable theft
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
Rail
railways
company results
Portia Derby
Ports
freight

Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Portia Derby after state-owned Transnet posts its results for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Transnet has reported a net profit of R5 billion for the 2021/2022 financial year despite ongoing operational issues.

The beleaguered state-owned ports and railway company had posted an R8.7 billion loss for the previous financial year.

FILE: The Transnet port terminal at the Durban Container Terminal. Picture: Transnet.

Full-year revenue was up 1.8% at R68.5 billion for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Transnet also received an unqualified audit report for the first time since 2018.

Transnet says it got net operating expenses down by 5.9% through cost-saving initiatives along with a reduction in provision and third party settlement, partially offset by voluntary severance packages.

Image: Transnet @follow_transnet

South Africa's ports have been rated as some of the worst-performing in the world, while our railway lines also leave much to be desired.

However there has been a change in management at Transnet notes Whitfield, and they are bringing about improvement.

He interviews Group CEO Portia Derby (appointed in January 2020).

For us meeting the deadlines, also being able to present financials where we have actually started looking at the very basics in the business... [was a watershed moment]...

Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet Group

...and we own a huge property portfolio, so just beginning the appropriate, correct valuation of property and setting the balance sheet on the right path was actually crucial for us as we move forward.

Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet Group

How is management addressing the dual problems of homeless people taking over its rail stations and others vandalising and stripping its infrastructure?

Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure?

Some of the worst of the trespassing happened as a result of that very hard lockdown, and... a lot more people were desperate than not.

Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet Group

With regard to the rail system, she says they have has not suffered as much as some other companies from infrastructure being damaged through the theft of scrap metal.

Transnet's biggest problem, as for Eskom and the telecoms providers she says, is the theft of copper cable.

It's a priority area for us now. One of the things we're also doing in the course of this year is to come back to revisit the question... of the rail police there used to be... They were a peculiar type of instrument at the time and also more for passengers and not freight.

Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet Group

We're having to ask the question, shouldn't we up the amount of security we have at Transnet who are our own staff and rather go for a hybrid model with third party service providers...

Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet Group

...because, let's not lie, whenever there's a major change in the contract, it's an area of risk... so what we've got to do better is at the core of the infrastructure we should be taking direct care of.

Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet Group

In the coming year 5% of Transnet's expenditure budget will go to security, which signifies a huge cost she says. (up from the past year's 4%).

"It's about R4 billion we'd be spending just on security."

No clear plan on how Transnet will fix port inefficiencies - SA citrus exporters

Regarding complaints about port efficiency particularly from fresh produce producers, Derby says Transnet has been liaising with the agricultural sector and has worked hard to meet performance requirements.

Listen to the in-depth interview with the Transnet CEO below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Transnet swings to R5bn profit from R8bn loss in previous financial year




27 July 2022 7:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Copper cable theft
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
Rail
railways
company results
Portia Derby
Ports
freight

More from Business

Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses

27 July 2022 12:41 PM

The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers'

26 July 2022 9:49 PM

Nyimpini Mabunda (CEO, General Electric Southern Africa) talks about his book 'Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More price hikes loom as tyre producers ask for higher duties on Chinese imports

26 July 2022 9:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Donald MacKay, Director at XA International Trade Advisors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kumba Iron Ore a key player as steel producers embrace decarbonisation - CEO

26 July 2022 8:22 PM

While Kumba Iron Ore's profits have plummeted, CEO Mpumi Zikalala tells The Money Show she is upbeat about the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'President's energy plan spot on, the key now is implementation'- Brian Dames

26 July 2022 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ex-Eskom CEO Brian Dames (African Rainbow Energy & Power) and Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe

26 July 2022 6:53 PM

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By 2024 elections, load shedding could be ended - NPC's Swilling

26 July 2022 10:35 AM

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa speaks to Project Management Office head at the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, and National Planning Commissioner, Mark Swilling, about the president’s energy crisis power plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it.

26 July 2022 9:50 AM

This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma

25 July 2022 9:03 PM

Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Implementing a basic income grant would slow economic growth - Expert

25 July 2022 8:21 PM

The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at consultancy and research company Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress

27 July 2022 6:58 PM

Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for its eleventh congress - going against its own resolution to spend moderate amounts on such gatherings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

What's the Tea - Talking about kids who don't resemble their parents

27 July 2022 6:47 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about what genes in children and what do they mean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dancing, cheering and singing: Banyana celebrate Wafcon win with Ramaphosa

27 July 2022 4:20 PM

The president presented members of the team with certificates of appreciation for their role in this incredible win as a part of their homecoming celebrations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Anything is better than an increase' - AA on August petrol decrease

27 July 2022 3:33 PM

Uveka Rangappa speaks to Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson, Layton Beard, about the August fuel price decrease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls to decriminalise sex work grow

27 July 2022 3:31 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Sisonke Gender Justice's Jane Arnott about the status of sex work in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane's battle to survive

27 July 2022 2:53 PM

Uveka Rangappa speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise about the latest on the suspended Public Protector's impeachment inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: 'ANC policy conference must review membership and governance'

27 July 2022 2:44 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the ANC Youth league convener, Nonceba Mhlauli, and spokesperson for Department of Justice, Chrispin Phiri, about the future of the movement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA luxury goods co. raking it in hand(bag) over fist as handbag sells for R280K

27 July 2022 12:18 PM

The second-hand Hermes Birkin bag was snapped up online in just 8 minutes for a whopping R280 000 from luxury goods store Luxity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

They lived happy meal ever after: Cape couple's McDonald's wedding reception

27 July 2022 11:40 AM

Newlyweds Ebrahim and Tayla Samboe from Worcester recently celebrated their wedding with a BigMac and fries!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mthethwa out of touch with reality with review of R22m flag - DA

27 July 2022 10:00 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, DA member of Parliament Tshepo Mhlongo said the public outcry is enough to cancel the whole project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gender commission rubbishes Mthethwa's pay parity promise

Local

Halala! Professor Marwala to head UN University in Tokyo

Local

Mthethwa out of touch with reality with review of R22m flag - DA

Local

Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses

Business World Africa

It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Safa’s Jordaan hopes promised bonuses for Banyana will reach squad

27 July 2022 6:46 PM

ANC: Poor political will to implement our own policies costing voter support

27 July 2022 4:46 PM

NPA welcomes sentencing against Myeni for naming witness at Zondo Inquiry

27 July 2022 4:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA