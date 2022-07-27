Dancing, cheering and singing: Banyana celebrate Wafcon win with Ramaphosa





JOHANNESBURG- The atmosphere was elated as Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions, Banyana Banyana presented their trophy to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Wednesday.

The women's soccer team secured victory at the Wafcon final in Morocco on Saturday, and were greeted with a heroes welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

The president presented members of the team with certificates of appreciation for their role in this incredible win as a part of their homecoming celebrations.

Ramaphosa also stated that this further show men and women must receive equal pay for equal work and the team should be given what they deserve for their achievement.

“We must demonstrate our appreciation for @Banyana_Banyana with regards to the pay that they should get.”

