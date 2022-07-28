Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships
Former South African cricketer legend Vince van der Bijl is unlocking sporting opportunities in townships in Cape Town.
The 74-year-old former right-arm fast bowler retired from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in April 2015, before suffering from cancer later in the year.
He then founded the MasiSports program that helps schools in Masiphumelele to transform their children and the community through sport, life-skills training, and education.
Masiphumelele is a township situated between Kommetjie and Noordhoek.
Speaking to Cape Talk's John Maytham, Bijl talked about how cricket shaped his life and passion for township talent.
He then added that they would be introducing other sporting codes from next week.
If the political parties could know how much goodwill is on the ground, they could work with people on the ground, and that’s where I get my home and dealing with young people.Vince van der Bijl, former SA cricketer legend
I just came back from MasiSports now, I popped in there for an hour and there must have been 150 people on various courts making various things all enthusiasts and energic loving life, and it is people at very poor underprivileged townships.Vince van der Bijl, former SA cricketer legend
We are introducing things like arts next week - which they haven’t had before and I am just their little networker, and everyone comes around because it is for the common good.Vince van der Bijl, Former SA cricketer legend
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships
Source : MasiSports
More from Local
[WATCH] KZN man expecting an accident starts narrating dashcam vid - then BANG!
"Here we go. Here we go. Bang!" Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.Read More
Nominate your favourite truck driver for a chance to win R50,000
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Iveco South Africa communications and brand specialist - Leanne Sebastian about why they started the campaign.Read More
Financial crime might land SA on grey list, with dire implications - expert
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Attorney and Compliance Officer at Masthead - Jeanine de Swardt-Breeds and Financial Mail Editor - Rob Rose about this.Read More
ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst
Africa Melane was joined by political analyst Ralph Mathekga to talk about what will be put under the spotlight at the sixth African National Congress policy conference.Read More
'50% of South Africa's teachers near retirement age'
CEO of the Jakes Gerwel Fellowship Julian Hewitt says more teachers skilled and qualified teachers are needed.Read More
Tyre prices might be going up soon, warns association
John Perlman speaks to the Chairperson of Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA), Charl de Villiers, for more.Read More
It could save your life: Cancer survivor advises men to check their testicles
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to a medical doctor and testicular cancer survivor about encouraging testicular self-examinations in men.Read More
Dismantling international crime syndicates can reduce rhino poaching
Pippa Hudson speaks to the head of specialised projects at the South African National Parks (SANParks), Johan Jooste, and the author of 'Rhino War' Tony Park for more.Read More
Waste pickers are cleaning up the country 700,000kg of plastic at a time
John Perlman spoke to Urban Surfer's Sifiso Gumbi about the role of waste pickers and what Urban Surfer is doing to support them.Read More
More from Sport
'2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives'
Africa Melane is joined by Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane, to discuss the Netball World Cup hosted in the country 60 years after its inception.Read More
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win
Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.Read More
Women’s football leaders call for women's league in SA
Former Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba and Safa COO Lydia Monyepao vouched for the creation of a women’s national football league along with increased financial backing.Read More
Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality
Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on.Read More
'We did it in style': Fans celebrates Wafcon champions Banyana Banyana
Clement Manyathela spoke to supporters at the airport including superfan, Mama Joy Chauke, who was with the team in Morocco for the final, and former Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mark Williams.Read More
African champs Banyana Banyana return home to heroes' welcome
They've been welcomed by hundreds of South Africans dancing and celebrating their victory.Read More
Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroes' welcome
Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mninawa Ntloko about Banyana Banyana's return and the pay gap between the team and Bafana BafanaRead More
SA athletes did their best at World Athletics Champs - Seidler
John Perlman speaks to Olympic journalist, Manfred Seidler, about the poor performance of Team South Africa at the World Athletics Championships.Read More
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match
Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More