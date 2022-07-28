



Former South African cricketer legend Vince van der Bijl is unlocking sporting opportunities in townships in Cape Town.

The 74-year-old former right-arm fast bowler retired from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in April 2015, before suffering from cancer later in the year.

He then founded the MasiSports program that helps schools in Masiphumelele to transform their children and the community through sport, life-skills training, and education.

Masiphumelele is a township situated between Kommetjie and Noordhoek.

Speaking to Cape Talk's John Maytham, Bijl talked about how cricket shaped his life and passion for township talent.

He then added that they would be introducing other sporting codes from next week.

If the political parties could know how much goodwill is on the ground, they could work with people on the ground, and that’s where I get my home and dealing with young people. Vince van der Bijl, former SA cricketer legend

I just came back from MasiSports now, I popped in there for an hour and there must have been 150 people on various courts making various things all enthusiasts and energic loving life, and it is people at very poor underprivileged townships. Vince van der Bijl, former SA cricketer legend

We are introducing things like arts next week - which they haven’t had before and I am just their little networker, and everyone comes around because it is for the common good. Vince van der Bijl, Former SA cricketer legend

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Former SA cricketer unlocks sporting opportunities in Cape Town townships