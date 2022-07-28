How to avoid online scams when job hunting?





When searching and applying for jobs online there is always a risk of running into a scam.

How do you avoid becoming a victim?

John Perlman spoke to editor at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen about how to avoid falling prey to scammers.

In most cases there are some easy ways to spot that a job advert is not legitimates, such as spelling mistakes, or being linked to a non-corporate mailbox.

A dead giveaway is when they ask you to pay some kind of money ahead of time. Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband.co.za

If any job does seem too good to be true, or has set off any warning bells, you should always research, and fact check to be sure that it is legitimate.

If the job is linked to a major company or organisation, you should always check listings on their official website.

