How to avoid online scams when job hunting?
When searching and applying for jobs online there is always a risk of running into a scam.
How do you avoid becoming a victim?
John Perlman spoke to editor at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen about how to avoid falling prey to scammers.
In most cases there are some easy ways to spot that a job advert is not legitimates, such as spelling mistakes, or being linked to a non-corporate mailbox.
A dead giveaway is when they ask you to pay some kind of money ahead of time.Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband.co.za
If any job does seem too good to be true, or has set off any warning bells, you should always research, and fact check to be sure that it is legitimate.
If the job is linked to a major company or organisation, you should always check listings on their official website.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50690285_stolen-credit-cards-in-hands-of-thief-trying-to-use-cards-online-without-owner-permission-online-pay.html?vti=n4t2bxqz5pcezmp709-1-2
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Tweet of 'mjolofontein' screenshot conversation goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'It's never too late to start a retirement fund'
Africa Melane was joined by Wealth Manager at PPS Johannes Visser to talk about how you can start building capital for your retirement lifestyle.Read More
Shortage of staff at airports affects travel in some countries, says expert
John Maytham speaks to the owner and managing director at Plane talking, Linden Birns, for more.Read More
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative
Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service.Read More
What's the Tea - Talking about kids who don't resemble their parents
Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about what genes in children and what do they mean.Read More
The history of parkour and how it's growing in SA
The movement has grown in popularity across South Africa, with large groups of people engaging in the sport in Johannesburg, Pretoria, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Limpopo.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Calls to decriminalise sex work grow
Clement Manyathela speaks to Sisonke Gender Justice's Jane Arnott about the status of sex work in South Africa.Read More