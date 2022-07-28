



Over the last few years, the Kruger National Park has seen a worrying increase in the number of invasive Indian mynahs.

John Maytham spoke to conservationist Dr Llewellyn Foxcroft about this invasive species in the park.

Indian Mynahs are not native to the Kruger and can upset the avifauna in the area if they settle within the park.

We’re quite concerned because there seems to be evidence that the numbers are building up really quickly, especially over the last few years. Llewellyn Foxcroft, conservationist

According to Foxcroft, they are attempting to prevent the mynahs from settling by discouraging them from nesting and closing off areas that they seem to prefer.

It is still in the early stages of the birds settling in the park and no drastic measures to drive them away have had to be implemented yet.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Kruger Park sees concerning increase of Indian mynahs