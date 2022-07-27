Car subscriptions and microtransactions





BMW announced in 2020 that some of its luxury and specialist car features would be released using a subscription model, it has been rolled out to various markets including South Africa but when the news resurfaced in US news media, there was quite a big and generally negative reaction even though it is not being released there.

Tesla was one of the first to send an update to owners with Model S in 2012 which marked the shift to cars being hardware and software devices and have offered a variety of options that get bought after you buy the car.

Why it is good

We started with Henry Ford’s any colour as long as it is black. All cars were the same, but getting a different colour made yours feel more personal and so began the slippery slope of creating all the features we have now.

Features that would further personalise the car or be for specific uses like a roof rack or tow bar are now the norm.

Manufacturers also provide various engine sizes and of course manual and automatic gearboxes and petrol and diesel fuel types.

So it has continued but now also with multiple model types as car types like SUV’s and compact SUV’s. When you consider how many options a car could get it becomes a nightmare for the logistics to determine how many to make of each type and where which versions should be sent to get the best sales.

Considering the same manufacturer may have models made all over the world it becomes even more difficult and costly to move those cars around the planet and do so to minimise waiting time for an excited owner.

Back in the plant itself there is the issue with ordering all the correct parts and knowing to put so many of the heated seats into the sports models versus the standard model.

So one solution is returning to the “any colour as long as its black” option to keep things simple.

Another challenge is that car sales people may not have the same impact on getting you to choose the better packages as they did in the past. Because all the content is posted online, either by the maker or by those looking to review or do breakdowns of the car to promote themselves by promoting the car.

Tesla does not do formal advertising, but relies instead on fans and critics to talk about their cars. Those wondering whether to buy one or deciding which to buy can rely on what was being said on social media and online to make up their minds.

Focusing on the heated seat for a moment, the cost to add an element to the seat is likely just a small proportion of the total cost of the seat.

Making all the seats heated would be one option but adding the option to enable it would still allow you to get revenue for offering it while not having to worry about having to stock two types and to fit them into various models.

It also allows those that may want to use it to turn it on only for the period they wish to use it, like the winter months and possibly even decide to only make the driver's side enabled.

Besides allowing the original owner the flexibility it works better for two other groups.

Second hand owners and car lease fleet managers.

If you buy a second hand car you can buy a model with all the great additions, but as they were based on a subscription you can sell it as having all the bells and whistles but not having to pay for them from the original owner and saving money too if you opt not to enable any of them.

If the car was bought on lease the person that might want to take it next will also get more choices.

The last group that would benefit from this are the rental companies. They can now get the top of the line version but make the basic version available and have those renting it paying possibly more for the access than anyone else.

Having said that, the base model will be cheaper and you can simply not take the extras.

So is it better?

It is not better or worse but it is likely to become more common as vehicles effectively become more like phones.

I say they are like phones because this option has been used very effectively by phone makers since the app store was first released by Apple.

One of the first app successes simply turned the camera flash on. It was presented as a torch app. It was so popular that Apple built the option directly into the phone operating system.

These days there is less and less reason to buy a new phone, but you do keep an eye out for new killer apps and new versions of the software to be released. Normally the new software is released with the new phone and older phones get one or two free updates. Older phones get only security updates and some years back Apple was fined for lowering the processing speed of older phones. Apple says it was to protect the battery as it degrades over time, but it also has the effect of making newer phones look much faster and impressive.

Samsung users with a recently bought flagship phone probably bought it for the incredible cameras. Samsung recently posted an update to the camera editor. It is likely many have not noticed that it now includes the option to remove objects from photos, do touch ups to how you look and apply impressive photo effects. All three were previously only available via a paid-for app.

It suggests that future phone announcements will not focus on the hardware as much as the new software options. It will also likely mean phones will start at a set price with limited functionality with additional features being bought afterwards or as a subscription.

Once you get your head round this, we can expect to see it apply to most large ticket items that have marginal input costs. A top-of-the-line stove would have the extra features enabled as an optional pay option rather than having multiple models.

And if you are still struggling to see how well it could work, consider what pay as you go mobile contracts are. You could get any amount of calls or data at a variety of prices based on how big a bundle you are willing to buy.

You may argue but that is because it is a service not a product, but that line has been blurring for a long and if you were asked if your computer’s operating system was a product or a service you will find that you can make a good argument that it is both and given that you probably have a Microsoft subscription to use the Word and Excel options even if you actually bought the operation system or paid for it when you bought it.

There is reason to be careful though

The first issue is with the security to ensure you can access the features you subscribed to, although some might like their odds of simply hacking their way to enable the improved options.

Offering more choice may increase the risk that it begins to take away our choice. I talked about asymmetric pricing some years ago as a double edged sword as retailers get better at finding the price you are willing to pay to ensure the sale.

Before you think it is pure innovation, remember that it is just haggling. Rather than a human merchant sizing you up and deciding how low he would be willing to go, you will be engaging an ever smarter bot that will use lots of data and a few assumptions about you to make an offer you can’t refuse. But it does not mean you will always get a good deal.

Because you won’t actually know what the actual cost is, you will not be able to tell how good the deal is. Those with more money may well be charged more simply because they are able to pay.

Might this be a good way for retail to address wealth and income inequality and to charge the rich extra to subsidise those that don’t have the funds.

While I expect that the shift to electric vehicles will come first, you could see the model of your car determining the cost per litre of your fuel, rather than everyone paying the same price.