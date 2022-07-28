'2023 Netball World Cup will make the sport fashionable and change narratives'
It is exactly one year before the 2023 Netball World Cup will be hosted at Cape Town's International Convention Centre from 28 July - 6 August.
It's set to be a historic moment for South Africa as it will be the first time the country hosts the tournament since its inception in 1963.
This comes 60 years after the first World Cup was formed where South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the West Indies sparred for the title of netball world champions.
It can never be something that can be taken light by us as Netball South Africa. It's an honor for us as Netball South Africa.Cecilia Molokwane, President - Netball South Africa
For the Netball South Africa President, Cecilia Molokwane, the World Cup will change the narrative for netball in the country.
For us, in netball, it's changing the narratives. For us, in netball, it's changing netball. For us in netball, it's making netball fashionable. For us is netball is it's saying, 'netball, now, it will be giving the recognition it needs,'. And it's been long, it's been overdue because we are the second biggest federation in the country and the biggest women's federation in the country.Cecilia Molokwane, President - Netball South Africa
In 1995 South Africa won the silver medal in Birmingham and Molokwane is confident that history will be repeating itself with the women firmly on the medal podium at Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games.
I'm confident, now, that they will end up on the medal podium, now, here in Birmingham... The 1995 World Cup was here in Birmingham and the came back with silver. So, I see history repeating itself, here.Cecilia Molokwane, President - Netball South Africa
Spar Proteas' captain Bongi Msomi is set to be South Africa's spearhead at the 2022 Commonwealth Game's opening ceremony in Birmingham.
Listen to the full interview below.
Source : @Netball_SA/Twitter
