'50% of South Africa's teachers near retirement age'
Over 45% of teachers currently in South Africa will have to retire in the next ten years.
This is according to the government's payroll.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, the CEO of the Jakes Gerwel Fellowship, Julian Hewitt said half of the teachers in the country were nearing retirement age - which was is massive challenge.
At the moment we are producing 6,000 teachers as an education system every year and by the year 2030, that will be about 50,000 teachers that will be added to sustain the current teachers.Julian Hewitt, CEO - Jakes Gerwel Fellowship
At least half the teachers in South Africa are in their 50s at the moment and the retirement age is 60 so there is a looming crisis we will face.Julian Hewitt, CEO - Jakes Gerwel Fellowship
Hewitt says people who want to make a difference can apply for their fellowship here.
Listen to the full interview below:
