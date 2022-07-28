'It's never too late to start a retirement fund'
Less than 6% of South Africans are able to afford a comfortable retirement due to poor planning.
As such, it is imperative that we map out the future we want for ourselves as the first step towards securing that retirement fund.
Though this sounds obvious enough, there should be a consideration of the high inflation rates and the ever- increasing cost of living making it harder to maintain our retirement contributions.
This comes as the money earned remains the same as it was a year ago.
However, this should not bar us from maintaining our retirement savings, said Wealth Manager at PPS Johannes Visser.
He added that reducing retirement contributions should be avoided.
Something to keep in mind is pay yourself before you pay others. In paying yourself means to save, to save for later, to save for retirement. It's never too late to start and doesn't matter how little you start with... During these times, especially when the markets are low, it's important to keep your retirement savings going.Johannes Visser, Wealth Manager - PPS
PPS is hosting a retirement summit at 2PM focusing on the importance retirement and what you can do to make sure that bag is secured if you want to live the rest of your days in Bali.
The summit will feature presentations by local and global players in the Investment Management and Retirement sector and can be joined virtually through Zoom.
Find out more on the PPS website here.
Listen to the full interview below.
