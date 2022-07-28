WATCH: Tweet of 'mjolofontein' screenshot conversation goes viral
Have you been wondering what's trending lately?
Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
A tweet of a screenshot of a message from a girl to her boyfriend has gone viral.
Tweeps condemned the action by the person recording but others related to the struggles of the dating game.
Others spoke of how it's important to sit at the back in a taxi.
Watch the video below:
You know where the danger is? Mjolofontein😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VGLRvMCK1f— Vinny (@jah_vinny_23) July 25, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/online_twitter_dark.html?oriSearch=online+twitter&sti=njz9nhtwd1o762duzi|&mediapopup=113070540
More from Lifestyle
'It's never too late to start a retirement fund'
Africa Melane was joined by Wealth Manager at PPS Johannes Visser to talk about how you can start building capital for your retirement lifestyle.Read More
Shortage of staff at airports affects travel in some countries, says expert
John Maytham speaks to the owner and managing director at Plane talking, Linden Birns, for more.Read More
How to avoid online scams when job hunting?
John Perlman spoke to Editor at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen about how to avoid falling prey to scammers.Read More
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative
Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
Home deliveries for pets - Shoprite takes its pet supplies business online
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Cotton (Head of e-commerce, Shoprite Group) about the new Petshop Science online service.Read More
What's the Tea - Talking about kids who don't resemble their parents
Clement Manyathela speaks to 702's listeners about what genes in children and what do they mean.Read More
The history of parkour and how it's growing in SA
The movement has grown in popularity across South Africa, with large groups of people engaging in the sport in Johannesburg, Pretoria, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Limpopo.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Calls to decriminalise sex work grow
Clement Manyathela speaks to Sisonke Gender Justice's Jane Arnott about the status of sex work in South Africa.Read More