ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst
The African National Congress (ANC) will begin its sixth annual policy conference on Thursday, in Nasrec - ahead of the party's elective conference in December.
Party members are expected to go through some 188-page discussion documents - which set the tone for its approach to transformation, the development of a sustainable economy, as well as peace and stability.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said that these documents read as more of a fantasy of ANC leaders' world views and what they think the world should look like instead of focusing on the pragmatism of the policies the party wants to introduce.
This highlights the lack of the conference's focus on implementation where the document could have easily been reduced to just ten pages, according to Mathekga.
They could have done this thing in about ten pages and identify key issues that need to be done, that need to be dealt with.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
This lack of pragmatism could potentially be shown in the party's desire to introduce a Basic Income Grant which sees a prototype of that grant with the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant.
This, Mathekga said has less to do with a pragmatic way to deal with the country's economic crises, and more to do with an unsustainable pipedream ahead of the national elections in 2024.
Another controversial point of discussion in the document is the step aside rule introduced at the 2017 Nasrec conference.
What this discussion should use as a point of departure is to clarify the status of the rule and further strengthen its potential loopholes to prevent it from continuing to be impractical in its current implementation, said the political analyst.
The problems in the ANC are so deep that [the step aside rule] is going to just take away almost quite a sizeable part of the party and those members who are going to be affected by this, they are willing to live by the consequences of the step aside.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
I'm not convinced that ANC members are paying attention to policies. I think they are using policies as proxy for leadership battle and they don't give policies sufficient attention. Hence, policies are not being realistic. They are being discussed in that abstract way of just identifying with individuals.Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC policy conference documents highlight its lack of pragmatism - analyst
