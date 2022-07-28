Financial crime might land SA on grey list, with dire implications - expert

Today at 12:05 The sentencing of murder accused Nthuthuko Shoba begins. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Today at 12:10 The Defence in Gardee’s murder case intends to subpoena former secretary general of the EFF Godrich Gardee. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Buhle Mbhele- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 Suspects involved in the PMB Tavern shootings appear in court and abandon bail. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Today at 12:23 More disruptions occur at NUMSA's conference, this after new leadership elected. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

Today at 12:37 Statistics South Africa has released the Mid-year population estimates The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA

Today at 12:41 ANC staff await to be paid their two months salary. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee

Today at 12:45 Analysis: ANC Policy conference. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:52 EFF celebrate their 9th anniversary. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sinawo Thambo, EFF National Spokesperson

Today at 12:56 Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and Smile Week to make a life-changing difference to 14 children. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kim Robertson Smith - Smile Foundation SA

Today at 15:16 EWN: NUMSA's 11th National Congress enters second day Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

Today at 15:20 South African Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC) responds to Tyre prices that might be going up soon Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:40 Talker- Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:20 28th July 2022 highlights one year to go to the 2023 Netball World Cup which will be held in South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dumisani Chauke - Spar Proteas Assistant Coach

Today at 16:40 {ZOOM} 702 in Conversation with Liberty- Unpacking the different platforms within Offshore investing Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Famida Singh - Divisional Executive: Retail Investment Proposition Management

Today at 16:50 Property Feature- Why it is so important for South Africa to develop township property market and what should one consider when investing in property in township areas? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tim Akinnusi - CEO & Co-Founder of MortgageMarket

Today at 18:09 Anglo American results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Duncan Wanblad - CEO of Anglo American

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:50 Karooooo reports a solid Q1 2022 results with total revenue up 28% to ZAR801 million The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

CEO Zak Calisto - CEO of Karooooo

