Financial crime might land SA on grey list, with dire implications - expert
Experts say banks should take heed to the warning from the new report by the Prudential Authority (PA) on financial crimes.
Findings contained in the report by the authority of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) revealed that the country's banks have moved up into the high-risk category for money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.
The report surveyed 34 lenders active in SA - including five large banks, nine medium to small locally controlled banks, 17 foreign-controlled banks and branches of foreign banks, and three mutual banks.
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Attorney and Compliance Officer at Masthead Jeanine de Swardt-Breeds, and Financial Mail editor Rob Rose about this.
There is a lack of resources to proactively investigate money laundering and tariff financing, they (the report) also mention law enforcement is really bad at investigating and prosecuting the complex cross-border movement of money laundering schemes.Jeanine de Swardt-Breeds, Attorney and Compliance Officer - Masthead
It's not good to be on the grey list, we spoke to a lot of the bank CEOs and they were saying it has major implications for our credit rating, for our ability to do business with international companies.Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail
