



Wuhan in China has shut down the Jiangxia District with 970,000 people after finding four asymptomatic cases of Covid-19.

All non-essential businesses are closed and public transport has been suspended.

Residents are banned from leaving their homes.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Wuhan introduced the world’s first COVID-19 lockdown at the start of 2020.

China is the only major country that has not moved on from the pandemic, sticking against the odds to its “zero-Covid” policy.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:17).

They’re not even coughing or sneezing! … The impact of constant, repeated lockdowns… is huge… There is growing opposition… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases