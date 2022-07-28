Nominate your favourite truck driver for a chance to win R50,000
Do you know of an amazing truck driver you would like to honour?
Well, #ThankyouTrucker is giving you that opportunity.
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Iveco South Africa communications and brand specialist Leanne Sebastian about why they started the campaign.
We are asking all state managers and transport operators to nominate an inspiring driver that they work with or employ, someone who goes above and beyond and inspires other drivers or just has an interesting story to share.Leanne Sebastian, communications & brand Specialist - Iveco South Africa
Entries are currently open. They can nominate their drivers on ThankYouTrucker.Leanne Sebastian, communications & brand Specialist - Iveco South Africa
- Only company owners, operations managers, direct line managers or fleet managers may nominate/enter a driver.
- Only South African drivers in the road freight industry in South Africa can be nominated.
- 5 Finalists will be announced on this site on 12 September 2022 and their stories will be promoted on various media platforms and voting will begin.
- The voting is open to anyone and only one vote per person/device will be counted.
- The driver who receives the most votes wins and the winner will be announced on www.thankyoutrucker.co.za and other media.
Listen to the full interview below:
