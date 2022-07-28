'I made a mistake and a good u-turn call' - Phalatse on engineering to medicine
The City of Johannesburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse has relived her academic timeline as a frustrated mechanical engineer student before enrolling in medicine.
Phalatse was hanging out with 702's Clement Manyathela.
The mayor lived with her grandmother in Hebron, Pretoria, before moving in with her parents in Mabopane.
She matriculated in 1994 before enrolling in mechanical engineering in 1995 at Wits University. However, she did not like engineering and dropped out of university in her second year.
Phalatse praised her mother for paving the way for her to study medicine at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, formerly known as Medunsa.
I was there (Wits University) for two years and what happened was, my guardian teacher in high school, her husband was an engineer, and we envied his lifestyle. She started helping me, we started applying for a bursary and got into Wits and I realised in my second year that I hated engineering, but I didn’t know then what I wanted to do.Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - City of Johannesburg
My mother took me to the Department of Labour at the time, where you could access an educational psychologist for free. She put me through a battery of a test and at the end of that, she told me I have two options, you could either go into the health sciences, either medicine, psychology, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, or you can go into business where you could be happy and successful.Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - City of Johannesburg
You shouldn’t never be an engineer; it is not who you are, and it was a big mistake. I felt vindicated that yes, I wasted two years but at least I agreed that I made that mistake, and I made a good call to make a U-turn.Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - City of Johannesburg
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : 702
