[WATCH] KZN man expecting an accident starts narrating dashcam vid - then BANG!
A video clip of an accident on the N3 in KZN has gone viral.
A man driving behind a speeding truck starts filming when he sees its smoking brakes that seem to have failed.
“This truck has come downhill, flying,” the man says.
“It didn’t stop at the top. His brakes are smoking to shit! This oke's about to cause some shit! His brakes are failing, they’re overheated. Here we go. Here we go. Bang! Bang! Bang! Bang! I saw it coming!”
This video clip is being circulated on traffic groups, apparently showing how the accident on the N3 occurred. pic.twitter.com/RWC42oxDCm— Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 27, 2022
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] KZN man expecting an accident starts narrating dashcam vid - then BANG!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_131245706_using-dashboard-camera-to-continuously-record-a-view-through-a-vehicle-s-front-windscreen.html?vti=nzutyqg7vkdmdzv2zb-1-7
