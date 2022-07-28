Politricking with Tshidi Madia: If we don't focus, we're gone - ANC's Gungubele

Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Latest Local
Petrol, paraffin, diesel prices to go down in August “South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors in... 30 July 2022 8:08 PM
Cheerful jubilation as convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced to life John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, about the life imprisonment of convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba. 29 July 2022 6:25 PM
'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, about outstanding staff salary payments. 29 July 2022 2:32 PM
View all Local
We need to be realistic: Kubayi on the ANC's failure to implement 2017 policies As the ANC assesses its policies and decides on a way forward, head of the party's economic transformation sub-committee Mmamaloko... 29 July 2022 4:17 PM
'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, about outstanding staff salary payments. 29 July 2022 2:32 PM
ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its burea... 29 July 2022 2:19 PM
View all Politics
Lufthansa cancels 1,000 flights, 134,000 passengers affected Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu about the airline's strike. 29 July 2022 4:12 PM
An ATM is spewing cash. Do you pick it up from the floor and claim it as yours? Lester Kiewit interviewed Nischal Mewalal - CEO of the South African Banking Risk Information Centre. 29 July 2022 2:46 PM
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it. This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value. 29 July 2022 9:03 AM
View all Business
Can ultra-processed foods affect cognitive performance? Yes, says expert Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by the neurologist, Dr Comfort Shaba to discuss how ultra-processed foods can affect cognitive perfor... 31 July 2022 3:41 PM
The fuel efficient Suzukis are proving to be a hit with South African motorists Wasanga Mehana interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page and contributor, Kumbi Mtshakazi about the fuel saving Suzuki car brand. 30 July 2022 1:59 PM
[WATCH] Will Smith posts emotional apology video after March Oscars slap The Hollywood star has apologised for his behaviour at the Oscars before, but only in written statements. 30 July 2022 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23... 31 July 2022 1:04 PM
SA swimmers Van Niekerk and Coetzee win first gold medals at Commonwealth Games Lara van Niekerk made history by beating her Commonwealth record and claiming Team South Africa's first gold medal in Birmingham. 31 July 2022 12:42 PM
Premier League giants Man United sign Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in... 31 July 2022 10:21 AM
View all Sport
'We can do very quality work here in SA': Netflix's Justice Served exec producer Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South Af... 31 July 2022 4:06 PM
Japanese passports the most powerful in the world - 2022 index Relebogile had a chat with PR and Brand Manager, Gabbi Brondani on the best passports to have around the world. 29 July 2022 4:28 PM
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Will Smith posts emotional apology video after March Oscars slap The Hollywood star has apologised for his behaviour at the Oscars before, but only in written statements. 30 July 2022 12:10 PM
Lufthansa cancels 1,000 flights, 134,000 passengers affected Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu about the airline's strike. 29 July 2022 4:12 PM
German city cuts off heating and hot water as gas supplies from Russia dwindle Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 July 2022 1:14 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
View all Africa
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon. 29 July 2022 11:14 AM
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since t... 29 July 2022 11:08 AM
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
View all Opinion
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: If we don't focus, we're gone - ANC's Gungubele

28 July 2022 7:37 PM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Mondli Gungubele
African National Congress ANC
2022 ANC policy conference

Just before the ANC begins its policy conference, ahead of its elective conference in December, ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele says the governing party must focus on 'real issues'.

JOHANNESBURG - In the face of the continuing loss of electoral support, and South Africa shedding billions to corruption, African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Mondli Gungubele says he’s concerned his party isn't focused on what he calls real issues. Gungubele says instead members are decrying the alleged unfair treatment of those suspected of corruption.

In a wide-ranging interview this week with Eyewitness News politics podcast Politricking with Tshidi Madia, Gungubele says a number of his comrades are spending boundless energy casting aspersions against the judiciary and law enforcement instead of dealing with graft or the deteriorating state of the country.

The ANC gathers for its national policy conference this week. Its formal programme kicks off on Friday.

The governing party's step-aside rule has taken over radical economic transformation and its removal as the main topic of contestation, which is where the proxy battle for control of the ANC played out in 2017.

Gungubele has described it as irritating, concerning and downright scary. "A country that increasingly displays a disregard for its laws is a country that is beginning to shift or get on a sliding slope," he said.

He said the challenge ahead of the party's sixth policy conference was focus, adding that it must interrogate the 2021 elections outcomes, the state capture commission report and the work of the Special Investigating Unit, which speaks to corruption across government departments. "If it doesn't focus on those issues that undermine its ability to remain a central influence, we are gone."

Gungubele told Eyewitness News that tensions over former president Jacob Zuma, between the party in KwaZulu-Natal and its national leaders, was likely because the two speak past one another, suggesting that a deep conversation about the contentious leader was necessary.

The party in KwaZulu-Natal is aggrieved. ANC members in the province accuse its top leadership of failing to manage anger over Zuma’s jailing last year, and perceptions that he was ill-treated and forgotten by the ANC.

Gungubele said he understood the difficulty people might have coming to terms with a struggle hero who found himself at odds with the law. But he stressed the continued importance of respecting the rule of law and ensuring all remained equal before the law, adding that divisions only served to sow doubt about the party. "We can find one another on this point. I want to agree that there are people who believe that, indeed genuinely, [Zuma's] being ill-treated, unless there's conversation. From where I'm sitting, we know that Comrade JZ has appeared before courts of law and found himself in conflict with the prescripts of the law," he said.

Come December, the ANC must elect seven top officials at its national elective conference. Gungubele insisted that the party has continuity, and shows that gender is taken seriously, while at the same time demonstrating that the time for young people to rise is now.

As an ally of Cyril Ramaphosa, he said the incumbent party leader must return to the fore with a young woman or man serving as their deputy. "Gender, community and change: I support a view that says you need a young person as a deputy president. Somebody who, when we elect Cyril to do his second term, the person who takes over in terms of energy and youth must be ready to become a president."

Several leaders have raised their hands to deputise Ramaphosa as the organisation struggles to find someone to take him on for the top position. While Gungubele makes no mention of Paul Mashatile nor Zweli Mkhize - who are said to be vying for the top and second-in-command posts in the ANC - he shut the door on their ambitions, insisting that Ramaphosa is still the best leader they have to serve at the helm of the party.

Party members will from Monday start nominating leaders they wish to see take the organisation forward.


This article first appeared on EWN : Politricking with Tshidi Madia: If we don't focus, we're gone - ANC's Gungubele




