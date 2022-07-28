Saudi Arabia to build one-building city housing 9 million people

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Lufthansa cancels 1,000 flights, 134,000 passengers affected Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu about the airline's strike. 29 July 2022 4:12 PM
An ATM is spewing cash. Do you pick it up from the floor and claim it as yours? Lester Kiewit interviewed Nischal Mewalal - CEO of the South African Banking Risk Information Centre. 29 July 2022 2:46 PM
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it. This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value. 29 July 2022 9:03 AM
View all Business
Can ultra-processed foods affect cognitive performance? Yes, says expert Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by the neurologist, Dr Comfort Shaba to discuss how ultra-processed foods can affect cognitive perfor... 31 July 2022 3:41 PM
The fuel efficient Suzukis are proving to be a hit with South African motorists Wasanga Mehana interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page and contributor, Kumbi Mtshakazi about the fuel saving Suzuki car brand. 30 July 2022 1:59 PM
[WATCH] Will Smith posts emotional apology video after March Oscars slap The Hollywood star has apologised for his behaviour at the Oscars before, but only in written statements. 30 July 2022 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23... 31 July 2022 1:04 PM
SA swimmers Van Niekerk and Coetzee win first gold medals at Commonwealth Games Lara van Niekerk made history by beating her Commonwealth record and claiming Team South Africa's first gold medal in Birmingham. 31 July 2022 12:42 PM
Premier League giants Man United sign Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in... 31 July 2022 10:21 AM
View all Sport
'We can do very quality work here in SA': Netflix's Justice Served exec producer Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South Af... 31 July 2022 4:06 PM
Japanese passports the most powerful in the world - 2022 index Relebogile had a chat with PR and Brand Manager, Gabbi Brondani on the best passports to have around the world. 29 July 2022 4:28 PM
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Will Smith posts emotional apology video after March Oscars slap The Hollywood star has apologised for his behaviour at the Oscars before, but only in written statements. 30 July 2022 12:10 PM
Lufthansa cancels 1,000 flights, 134,000 passengers affected Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu about the airline's strike. 29 July 2022 4:12 PM
German city cuts off heating and hot water as gas supplies from Russia dwindle Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 July 2022 1:14 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry. 27 July 2022 12:41 PM
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
View all Africa
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon. 29 July 2022 11:14 AM
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since t... 29 July 2022 11:08 AM
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show. 27 July 2022 7:52 PM
View all Opinion
Saudi Arabia to build one-building city housing 9 million people

28 July 2022 12:48 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Saudi Arabia
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review
The Line

"There’s an incredible video that is literally an episode of Black Mirror," says Barbara Friedman.

Saudi Arabia has unveiled designs for the world’s most ambitious urban projects ever.

"The Line" is touted as a one-building city in the desert, stretching over 106 miles (about 170 kilometres) and housing nine million people.

Designers say The Line will be powered entirely by renewable energy.

The futuristic city will be run with the help of artificial intelligence and will feature an enormous artificial moon. It won’t have any roads, only flying taxis and high-speed railways that connect the various parts of the city, according to a press release.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 6:24).

There’s an incredible video that is literally an episode of Black Mirror… It’s a 100-mile-long city that is only 200 metres wide… Every single person will be living within a five-minute walk from shops… It takes you 20 minutes on a high-speed rail from one end to the other…

Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire

What about your mental health? It’s very strange... It’s happening!

Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Saudi Arabia to build one-building city housing 9 million people




