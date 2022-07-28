Saudi Arabia to build one-building city housing 9 million people





Saudi Arabia has unveiled designs for the world’s most ambitious urban projects ever.

"The Line" is touted as a one-building city in the desert, stretching over 106 miles (about 170 kilometres) and housing nine million people.

Designers say The Line will be powered entirely by renewable energy.

The futuristic city will be run with the help of artificial intelligence and will feature an enormous artificial moon. It won’t have any roads, only flying taxis and high-speed railways that connect the various parts of the city, according to a press release.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman just announced The Line - a breathtaking 170 km-long vertical city at NEOM



There’s an incredible video that is literally an episode of Black Mirror… It’s a 100-mile-long city that is only 200 metres wide… Every single person will be living within a five-minute walk from shops… It takes you 20 minutes on a high-speed rail from one end to the other… Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire

What about your mental health? It’s very strange... It’s happening! Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire

