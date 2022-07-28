Fertility rate down, mortality rate up: Stats SA's mid-year population estimates





Statistic South Africa has released its mid-year statistic estimates.

The estimates include the fertility rate - an estimation of how many live births a woman gives in her lifetime - and the mortality rate - how many people died, usually, per year.

The fertility rate has declined from a 2.66 average in 2006 to a 2.34 average in 2022. The highest fertility rate includes 3.03 children in Limpopo, with the lowest being Gauteng with 1.82 children per live birth.

The mortality rate has increased over the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic after dropping from 702 000 in 2006 to 500 000 in 2020.

The country saw a fatality rate of 701 000 people in 2021, and a mid-year estimate of 663 075 for 2022.

Migration rates are also on the rise with Gauteng attracting the largest number of people which could see the smallest province in the country grow by 1.44 million people during the five-year period of 2021 to 2026.

Gauteng continues to attract a lot more number of people... Most people who come outside of South Africa choose Gauteng as their destination but the biggest contributor to Gauteng are people from Limpopo when we look at internal migration. Risenga Maluleke - Statistician General - Stats SA

