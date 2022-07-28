Numsa national conference continues after court application refusal
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa's (Numsa) national conference is underway and continues to expose rifts in the union.
The union's general secretary Irvin Jim and president, Andrew Chirwa, have been re-elected to their positions without any opposition.
Suspended Numsa Western Cape secretary-general Vuyo Lufele said that Labour Court refused to grant the union's application to appeal its earlier interdict.
The union claims to have complied with all the court's prescripts, to the best of its abilities, including unsuspending people that have been suspended. Numsa says it's also reached out and invited some people in Mpumalanga to attend the conference.
Numsa insists 'we did all we can to adhere to the court judgment that said you can not go ahead unless you fix this.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The union has also refused to comply to be transparent about its finances.
At the core of the issue, Uveka, has been issues raised by regions repeatedly, that all we want is for you to open the finances of the union... if this leaders constitute a congress.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Analysts we have spoken to, leading up to the congress., insiders we have spoken to leading up to the congress, say that the core of the fight is the fact that if these leaders constitute a congress with all of those individuals who have been suspended, who have been pushed out of the union and all those regions that are not present, the likelihood was the result we saw yesterday, where they were elected unopposed, did not have materlialised and once that happens there's a change of leadership, Numsa would have to open its finances - something that they have not done.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Numsa national conference continues after court application refusal
More from Local
Petrol, paraffin, diesel prices to go down in August
“South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that SA imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs,” the department said in a statement.Read More
Cheerful jubilation as convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced to life
John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, about the life imprisonment of convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba.Read More
'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries
Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, about outstanding staff salary payments.Read More
WATCH: No state capture criminal charges against me - Zizi Kodwa
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa, about the state of the ANC policies.Read More
Ramaphosa has appeared before ANC's integrity commission over Phala Phala - Mabe
President Cyril Ramaphosa was accused of covering up a burglary at his Bela Bela farm where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen.Read More
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst
Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon.Read More
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing
What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since the 10th National Congress held in 2016 became a farcical spectacle that would go down in the history of the labour movement in South Africa as the most destructive, harmful, detrimental and damaging union activity.Read More
ANC's National Policy Conference: 'A temperature gauge for Ramaphosa's future'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst and associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town, Richard Calland, about the importance of the ANC's 6th National Policy Conference for both the country and its president Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it.
This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value.Read More