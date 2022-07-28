Cleaning whiz turned TikTok star offers cleaning tips at the tap of a button
Founder and creator of Sisters at Work - a cleaning company that offers an array of deep cleaning services says she is hooked on the dreaded chore most people love to skip - cleaning.
Before opening her company or labour of love, Nhlapo had recently lost her job at Russells furniture store after it closed down.
Opportunity knocked at her door when Nhlapo’s pregnant sister-in-law was in desperate need of domestic services towards the beginning of her maternity leave.
After numerous calls to no avail, Nhlapo sourced a woman from her church who is still employed at the same household today and that was how her organisation came to life.
Her TikTok account with a total 280 000 followers offers tips and tricks on how to shine dull counter tops, brighten white linen and clothing and remove stubborn paint and ink stains from fabrics.
I love to clean and I know how to clean… I know there’s a lot of people that do not love cleaning, I love a great smelling home and a neat home, a clean home.Mbali Nhlapho
Watch Mbali demonstrate how to effectively clean a stove top.
@mbalisnhlaponhlapho Reply to @hallysebabeng here's how to deep clean your stove #sistersatworkcleaningservices #stove #deepcleaning #cleantok #cleaninghacks #cleanwithmbali #bymbali ♬ original sound - Sisters@work Cleaning 🇿🇦🇿🇦
Listen to the full podcast below.
More from Lifestyle
Can ultra-processed foods affect cognitive performance? Yes, says expert
Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by the neurologist, Dr Comfort Shaba to discuss how ultra-processed foods can affect cognitive performance.Read More
The fuel efficient Suzukis are proving to be a hit with South African motorists
Wasanga Mehana interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page and contributor, Kumbi Mtshakazi about the fuel saving Suzuki car brand.Read More
[WATCH] Will Smith posts emotional apology video after March Oscars slap
The Hollywood star has apologised for his behaviour at the Oscars before, but only in written statements.Read More
Moshe Ndiki - ‘If anything I recommend failure’
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, the media personality shared his views on some of most memorable failures of his life.Read More
Japanese passports the most powerful in the world - 2022 index
Relebogile had a chat with PR and Brand Manager, Gabbi Brondani on the best passports to have around the world.Read More
Meet 702's June Teacher of the Year: Ms Deerasha Marriemuthu
Bongani Bingwa spoke to June's Teacher of the Year - Ms Deerasha Marriemuthu, who teaches IT and CAT at Crawford International, Sandton.Read More
Putting people above profits; reasons for developing township property market
John Perlman spoke to chief executive officer and co-founder of MortgageMarket Tim Akinnusi about developing property in townships.Read More
LISTEN: What you need to know about massage therapy
Clement Manyathela speaks to massage therapist, Ayeesha Kian, Nancy Sibanda, and sports massage therapist, Atsho-abonga Mthetho, about the science behind massage.Read More
Expired food and debt; what do we need to know?
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and Ombudsman for Banking Services, Reana Steyn, about what we need to know about expiration dates.Read More