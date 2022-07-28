Cleaning whiz turned TikTok star offers cleaning tips at the tap of a button





Founder and creator of Sisters at Work - a cleaning company that offers an array of deep cleaning services says she is hooked on the dreaded chore most people love to skip - cleaning.

Before opening her company or labour of love, Nhlapo had recently lost her job at Russells furniture store after it closed down.

Opportunity knocked at her door when Nhlapo’s pregnant sister-in-law was in desperate need of domestic services towards the beginning of her maternity leave.

After numerous calls to no avail, Nhlapo sourced a woman from her church who is still employed at the same household today and that was how her organisation came to life.

Her TikTok account with a total 280 000 followers offers tips and tricks on how to shine dull counter tops, brighten white linen and clothing and remove stubborn paint and ink stains from fabrics.

I love to clean and I know how to clean… I know there’s a lot of people that do not love cleaning, I love a great smelling home and a neat home, a clean home. Mbali Nhlapho

