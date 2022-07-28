Streaming issues? Report here
The best investment tool ever for the individual investor (and it's simple)

28 July 2022 9:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares 'best investment approach ever invented' for the individual investor on The Money Show.

"Warren Ingram is making big promises tonight... He's promising the greatest investment approach ever invented, for an individual investor."

Bruce Whitfield interrogates personal financial adviser Warren Ingram about what the Galileo Capital director says is the best approach to grow your wealth during rocky times.

Nattanan Kanchanaprat on Pixabay

Ingram says investing on your own gives you a tool that's not available to large pools of money administered by a money manager.

These would include pension funds and unit trusts.

...where a money manager is making decisions on the one side, and on the other side will have clients who are either adding or withdrawing money...

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

...Both of those dynamics could be good... and generate lots of capital growth for investors or in bad times they can be, and often are, a very bad combination.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

You can, as a private investor, commit to the most simple thing in the world - a monthly debit order off your bank account... and you never think of it again and just keep investing.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Ingram gives an example relevant to the current volatility in global stock markets.

He picks the worst stock market return in US stock market history, which lasted for sixteen years (February 1966 to October 1982).

Over these 16 years, a lump sum of $1,000 would have grown to $2,900 and if you take off inflation, it would only have been worth $950!

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

However, if someone had invested $100 per month... they would have a very different return. Over the period, their total monthly debit orders were $20,100. This capital would have grown to $41,629 by being invested in the market on a monthly basis.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Taking account of inflation, the amount would be $20,931 he adds.

"You're going to say it's not great (chuckles) but doing something relatively simple, staying invested and then just keeping your investment going... with all the bad news going on... will protect the value of your money in real terms."

Listen to Ingram's argument in detail below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The best investment tool ever for the individual investor (and it's simple)














