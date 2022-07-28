'Psychedelic drugs are incredibly safe and in many cases lifesaving'





People have used plants containing "psychedelic drugs" in spiritual practice for thousands of years.

This consciousness-altering class of drugs includes psilocybin - found in “magic mushrooms", mescaline - found in cacti such as peyote and San Pedro and LSD - a drug invented by chemist Swiss chemist Albert Hoffman in 1938.

Once taboo, there is a resurging interest in psychedelic therapy.

Clinical trials into the use of psilocybin and the powerful psychedelic DMT in therapy have shown much promise.

Trials have shown ketamine - a mind-altering anaesthetic widely used in human and veterinary medicine, to be extremely effective in treating life-threatening depression.

Now, a group of mental health experts wants the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to authorise the use of psychedelic drugs in therapy.

“We can no longer ethically deny patients access to life-saving therapies,” says clinical psychologist Jamie Elkon.

John Maytham interviewed Elkon (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).

There are currently hundreds of studies across the world that are researching the efficacy of compounds such as psilocybin, LSD, and MDMA for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, alcoholism. Jamie Elkon, clinical psychologist

Peer-reviewed, double-blind studies have shown they are incredibly safe... and in many cases can be lifesaving, where other traditional psychopharmacology has failed… MDMA will probably be approved by the FDA in 2023. Jamie Elkon, clinical psychologist

