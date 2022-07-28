'Psychedelic drugs are incredibly safe and in many cases lifesaving'
People have used plants containing "psychedelic drugs" in spiritual practice for thousands of years.
This consciousness-altering class of drugs includes psilocybin - found in “magic mushrooms", mescaline - found in cacti such as peyote and San Pedro and LSD - a drug invented by chemist Swiss chemist Albert Hoffman in 1938.
Once taboo, there is a resurging interest in psychedelic therapy.
RELATED: Magic Mushrooms: 'Wonderful results, and absolutely harmless'
Clinical trials into the use of psilocybin and the powerful psychedelic DMT in therapy have shown much promise.
Trials have shown ketamine - a mind-altering anaesthetic widely used in human and veterinary medicine, to be extremely effective in treating life-threatening depression.
Now, a group of mental health experts wants the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to authorise the use of psychedelic drugs in therapy.
“We can no longer ethically deny patients access to life-saving therapies,” says clinical psychologist Jamie Elkon.
RELATED: Psychedelic drugs: 'It’s like therapy on steroids'
John Maytham interviewed Elkon (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).
There are currently hundreds of studies across the world that are researching the efficacy of compounds such as psilocybin, LSD, and MDMA for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, alcoholism.Jamie Elkon, clinical psychologist
RELATED: 'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years'
Peer-reviewed, double-blind studies have shown they are incredibly safe... and in many cases can be lifesaving, where other traditional psychopharmacology has failed… MDMA will probably be approved by the FDA in 2023.Jamie Elkon, clinical psychologist
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Psychedelic drugs are incredibly safe and in many cases lifesaving'
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/psilocybin-mushrooms-fungi-fungus-5198533/
More from Lifestyle
Can ultra-processed foods affect cognitive performance? Yes, says expert
Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by the neurologist, Dr Comfort Shaba to discuss how ultra-processed foods can affect cognitive performance.Read More
The fuel efficient Suzukis are proving to be a hit with South African motorists
Wasanga Mehana interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page and contributor, Kumbi Mtshakazi about the fuel saving Suzuki car brand.Read More
[WATCH] Will Smith posts emotional apology video after March Oscars slap
The Hollywood star has apologised for his behaviour at the Oscars before, but only in written statements.Read More
Moshe Ndiki - ‘If anything I recommend failure’
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, the media personality shared his views on some of most memorable failures of his life.Read More
Japanese passports the most powerful in the world - 2022 index
Relebogile had a chat with PR and Brand Manager, Gabbi Brondani on the best passports to have around the world.Read More
Meet 702's June Teacher of the Year: Ms Deerasha Marriemuthu
Bongani Bingwa spoke to June's Teacher of the Year - Ms Deerasha Marriemuthu, who teaches IT and CAT at Crawford International, Sandton.Read More
Putting people above profits; reasons for developing township property market
John Perlman spoke to chief executive officer and co-founder of MortgageMarket Tim Akinnusi about developing property in townships.Read More
LISTEN: What you need to know about massage therapy
Clement Manyathela speaks to massage therapist, Ayeesha Kian, Nancy Sibanda, and sports massage therapist, Atsho-abonga Mthetho, about the science behind massage.Read More
Expired food and debt; what do we need to know?
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and Ombudsman for Banking Services, Reana Steyn, about what we need to know about expiration dates.Read More