LISTEN: What you need to know about massage therapy





If you enjoy body massages to release body stress and pain, there are ethical rules that you have to abide by.

Do you know the do's and the don'ts when you are in the massage room?

Clement Manyathela speaks to a massage therapist, Ayeesha Kian, Nancy Sibanda, and sports massage therapist, Atsho-abonga Mthetho, about the science and art behind massage.

They were speaking during 702's Across the Desk feature.

Sibanda - who is also a therapist - added that she preferred longer massages to understand the body.

Ayeesha Kian said that the health history check of the client was important to know before performing a massage.

That form is very important because we need to know your background, we need to know do you suffer from high blood pressure? Do you have any open wounds? Have you had surgery in the last six weeks? We have to know that... You must give us consent first to perform the massage because it protects us as therapists and it protects our entire institute as well. Ayeesha Kian, massage therapist

As a therapist, I am now not just physically massaging you, I am now in the same aura with you, we are both relaxed, you wish you can continue and for me, I personally don’t like doing a thirty-minute massage because I don’t feel like I get in touch with my client, so I do forty-five minutes about one and a half hour, because you can really manipulate the muscles, you can get into the muscles, move the elastic acid, help to depress the stress nodules. It is just having the conversation with the body and when it is short, you don’t get deep into it. Nancy Sibanda, massage therapist

However, Atsho-abonga Mthetho advised therapists against speaking to the client during a massage.

I am a fitness trainer, I come back from the gym, I speak to most people, but you need to read the room. Some people had a long day and now what if this person is a political person and now you want to talk about a big political topic, but that kills the mood of the massage itself, you read the room and let the person lead, and you don’t want to touch into something that is going to put the person off. Atsho-abonga Mthetho, sports massage therapist

Listen to the full interview below...