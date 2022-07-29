Expired food and debt; what do we need to know?





Food waste is a huge issue in South Africa. While millions of South Africans experience severe hunger, around 10.3 million tonnes of food, that could be eaten, is wasted.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler and Ombudsman for Banking Services, Reana Steyn, about what we need to know about expiration dates.

When it comes to the expiry dates we see on food, there is a huge difference between a best before date, and a use by date.

Food can still be safely eaten safely after its best before date, it's just not as fresh.

A lot of time [food] is thrown away because people believe it’s unsafe when it actually isn’t. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

In addition to food still being safe to eat after a best before date, it can also be legally sold. Stores can still have this food on their shelves, at a discounted rate, provided they have not tampered with the date stamp at all.

Another expiration issue that we may be misinformed about is that of debt.

Prescribed debt is old debt that does not have to be paid. After three years, certain types of debt do not have to be paid, if there has been no payment, or acknowledgment of the debt. The debt will be prescribed, and you are no longer liable to pay.

There are exceptions such as home loans, which is prescribed after 30 years, or any state-related debt such as fines or TV licenses.

Once a debt has prescribed creditors cannot collect it.

