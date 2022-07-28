ANC staff members to continue picket at Nasrec over unpaid salaries
African National Congress (ANC) staff members will continue their picket, over unpaid salaries, at the party's policy conference on Friday.
The employees have not been paid in over the past two months.
The ruling party has committed to diverting funds, set aside for its policy conference, to pay staffers on Thursday. But it's understood it's not fully delivered on this promise.
The party's staff representatives committee chairperson, Mvusi Mdala, told 702's Uveka Rangappa that they have mobilised other ANC members attending the conference to prioritise it on the agenda.
Mdala added that they are not convinced that the Political Party Funding Act has prevented some donors from injecting money into the party.
We just finished a picket now at the registration centre in Turffontein Racecourse and tomorrow what we will be doing is picketing again at the entrance of the Nasrec where the conference is going to take place.Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee chairperson
Also, we are mobilizing delegates who are attending the conference and number of them have assured us that this issue will be on top of the agenda before the conference could discuss any business, it must start with the salary of the workers.Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee chairperson
The explanation is on party’s funding that has been repeatedly raised with us, but we are not convinced that the party funding has prevented some of the donors to donate as they don’t want to be known.Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee chairperson
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Petrol, paraffin, diesel prices to go down in August
“South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that SA imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs,” the department said in a statement.Read More
Cheerful jubilation as convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced to life
John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, about the life imprisonment of convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba.Read More
'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries
Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, about outstanding staff salary payments.Read More
WATCH: No state capture criminal charges against me - Zizi Kodwa
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa, about the state of the ANC policies.Read More
Ramaphosa has appeared before ANC's integrity commission over Phala Phala - Mabe
President Cyril Ramaphosa was accused of covering up a burglary at his Bela Bela farm where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen.Read More
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst
Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon.Read More
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing
What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since the 10th National Congress held in 2016 became a farcical spectacle that would go down in the history of the labour movement in South Africa as the most destructive, harmful, detrimental and damaging union activity.Read More
ANC's National Policy Conference: 'A temperature gauge for Ramaphosa's future'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst and associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town, Richard Calland, about the importance of the ANC's 6th National Policy Conference for both the country and its president Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it.
This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value.Read More
More from Politics
We need to be realistic: Kubayi on the ANC's failure to implement 2017 policies
As the ANC assesses its policies and decides on a way forward, head of the party's economic transformation sub-committee Mmamaloko Kubayi says its 2017 decisions were impractical.Read More
'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries
Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, about outstanding staff salary payments.Read More
ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst
Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its bureaucracy and cadre deployment as points of failure.Read More
WATCH: No state capture criminal charges against me - Zizi Kodwa
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa, about the state of the ANC policies.Read More
Ramaphosa has appeared before ANC's integrity commission over Phala Phala - Mabe
President Cyril Ramaphosa was accused of covering up a burglary at his Bela Bela farm where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen.Read More
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst
Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon.Read More
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: If we don't focus, we're gone - ANC's Gungubele
Just before the ANC begins its policy conference, ahead of its elective conference in December, ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele says the governing party must focus on 'real issues'.Read More
SA population tops 60m with 17m people younger than 15 - what about jobs?
Bruce Whitfield talks to former Statistician General Dr Pali Lehohla about the latest population figures.Read More
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress
Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for its eleventh congress - going against its own resolution to spend moderate amounts on such gatherings.Read More