[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022
JOHANNESBURG - South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.
News of his passing reached Eyewitness News on Monday.
Mansfield announced on Facebook in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer after beating leukemia 13 years prior.
He had a career that spanned decades, bringing entertainment and laughter to many on then 94.7.
This article first appeared on EWN : [IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022
More from Lifestyle
Jeremy Mansfield praised as 'bold & brash, with a heart of gold'
Radio personality Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday at the age of 59.Read More
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss
Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.Read More
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59
Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.Read More
Why it may be important to give your partner 'space' in a relationship
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane about the many ways to express your need for space without destroying the relationship.Read More
Here's how you can avoid the most common running-related injuries
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Luvuyo Bayeni, a medical doctor with a special interest in sports medicine.Read More
Run out of Christmas gift ideas? Here are our top picks for children's toys
Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert - Nikki Bush on her top toy and game recommendations as we approach the Christmas season.Read More
Getting to know political stalwart Mbhazima Shilowa with a Song, Book & a Dish
The retired trade union leader now revels in life’s simple pleasures of travel, music and odd farming activity in Limpopo – which he inherited from his mother.Read More
Never allow setbacks to rob you of your dream, says SA’s first black woman CA
Her sterling track record makes it difficult to reckon that she has experienced failure.Read More
Age ain't nothing but a number: Three young South Africans doing big things
Though one always thinks of maturity and experience when we look to inspiration, young people in South Africa are also making waves on the global scene and inspiring many along the way.Read More
More from Local
WATCH: City of Joburg bus captured with load of branches
A video went viral when the city of Johannesburg's sightseeing bus was seen loading branches of a tree.Read More
'Teaching a work of heart': Panchbhaya on being Teacher of the Year finalist
Naumaan Panchbhaya is a Natural Sciences and Technology teacher at Eldorado Park Primary School.Read More
Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'
It now seems that the Hawks liaised with the Americans about their investigation before the US issued its terror alert.Read More
'We are a violent community': Gauteng top cop Mawela on Ennerdale mass shooting
Seven people, including two street vendors, died after being shot on Saturday night in Ennerdale, South of Johannesburg.Read More
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss
Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.Read More
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59
Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.Read More
'They need to be supported,' says DBE spokesperson as matrics start final exams
The over 900,000 students from the class of 2022 will officially start their final matric exam period on Monday.Read More
Load shedding won't disrupt matric exams, says Motshekga
The Minister addressed the public on Sunday on the state of the department's readiness as matric students start sitting for their final exams on Monday.Read More
[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium
This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.Read More
King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family
At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal town but also put the final stamp to the royal family dispute over Misuzulu’s ascendancy.Read More
More from Entertainment
Jeremy Mansfield always looked on the upside of life - former colleague & boss
Veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield announced in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.Read More
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59
Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.Read More
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David.Read More
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team
Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovered how this niche sport is empowering women.Read More
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps
The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation.Read More
WATCH: #CuffItChallenge gone wrong with 702's Clement Manyathela
A video has gone viral of 702 presenter Clement Manyathela learning the #CuffItChallenge dance with 947 Afternoon Drive host, Thando Thabethe.Read More
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France
The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the world.Read More
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party
A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party.Read More
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend
The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views.Read More