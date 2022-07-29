Putting people above profits; reasons for developing township property market





The township property market is one that often gets overlooked to an extent.

But investment in it could have huge benefits for communities.

John Perlman spoke to chief executive officer and Co-Founder of MortgageMarket Tim Akinnusi about developing property in townships.

Commercial development in townships has always existed but unfortunately the residential market has fallen somewhat behind.

When it comes to developing this market, it is essential to finding developers who prioritise the bigger picture instead of just trying to earn the greatest profit.

I think the most important thing is a property developer that is going to put people before profits, that is going to put a developmental agenda ahead of simply making profits. Tim Akinnusi, CEO and Co-Founder of MortgageMarket

According to Akinnusi, Urban dev is a property developer doing exactly that, as they are working on a significant development in the center of Soweto, which shows a true investment in the community.

Listen to the audio below for more.