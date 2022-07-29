Meet 702's June Teacher of the Year: Ms Deerasha Marriemuthu
Teachers are one of society's most impactful unsung heroes which is why 702's Teacher of the Year campaign is so important.
The initiative seeks to recognise educators who go the extra mile to make a difference in their students' lives.
June's Teacher of the Year nominee is Ms Deerasha Marriemuthu, a 36-year-old Information Technology (IT) and Computer Application Technology (CAT) teacher at Crawford International, Sandton.
Marriemuthu didn't begin her teaching journey at university. Instead, she studied Computer Science and later became a software developer.
However, Marriemuthu recalls how she felt a disconnect in the profession and realised that she wanted to teach after reminiscing about tutoring students at university.
She says feels connected to teaching because of the difference she can make in her students' lives - exactly what makes her June's campaign nominee.
That's the thing about teaching: it makes a difference every day. It's the wonderful part but it's also the difficult part. You've got to be switched on every single day because you're spending six or seven hours with your students. You have an impact on their lives.Ms Deerasha Marriemuthu, Teacher - Crawford International, Sandton
For any people looking towards entering the education sector, Marriemuthu's advice is to not listen to naysayers trying to avert you away from the profession.
You want to have some value in your work. You want to see the results of that every day. Please, do consider teaching, it is incredibly rewarding.Ms Deerasha Marriemuthu, Teacher - Crawford International, Sandton
You can click on this link to nominate the teacher you think goes out of the way to change their students' lives here.
Listen to the full interview below.
