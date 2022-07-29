ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst
Proceedings at the ANC's sixth national policy conference have commenced.
On Thursday evening, acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile called an urgent meeting with provincial leaders to discuss measures to prevent the misbehaviour of delegates following scenes at the KZN provincial party conference in Durban - where some delegates sang pro-Zuma songs.
Leading up to the conference, the party was threatened with protests by its staff members from its headquarters - Luthuli House who said they had not been paid their salaries for two months.
Nevertheless, the policy conference – critical to the ANC’s future – must go on.
RELATED: ANC's National Policy Conference: 'A temperature gauge for Ramaphosa's future'
Issues the ANC says it wants to tackle at its policy conference include:
- digital communications
- increasing the quality of journalism
- SOEs
- electricity
- e-visas
- the improvement of public/private partnerships
- Basic Income Grant
- reviewing the education system
- geopolitical tensions
- climate change
- cybersecurity
- migration
Refilwe Moloto interviewed political analyst Sanet Madonsela, who waded through the policy documents and had this to say: (scroll up to listen).
It’s quite a lot they want to tackle in just a few days.Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon, political analyst
The ANC will talk about reviewing its education policy, but it does not have the figures they need to do so, said Madonsela.
She added that the country's education system had failed the economy.
There’s a mismatch between what the education system offers and what the labour market needs… How are we expecting people to adapt to the labour market when they need 30% or 35% to pass…Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon, political analyst
The ruling party is considering turning the R350 grant given during the pandemic into a permanent Basic Income Grant.
The problem in South Africa is that we are 60.6 million people, but only 1.6 million people contribute to income tax… Where does the money come from? … You also have reduced economic growth.Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon, political analyst
Madonsela argues there is a contradiction between the ANC wanting private investment in infrastructure and its support for expropriation without compensation.
They want the private sector to invest more in infrastructure… Why would somebody invest in something that can be taken away? What incentive do you have to upkeep a property? If I owned property, and there’s a possibility it would be taken away, I would not invest in more property.Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon, political analyst
Madonsela believes the discussion around “improving journalism” might have to do with the fact that “the ANC is being attacked by journalists”.
We have amazing journalists in the country. They are breaking stories that the people need to know about.Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon, political analyst
It is often said that South Africa has the policies in place, but that implementation thereof is what is lacking.
This, unfortunately, is not part of the discussion.
This document does not make reference to policies that have not been implemented.Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon, political analyst
Scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39380942_flag-of-african-national-congress-painted-on-brick-wall.html?vti=milsax2cm30yzz9ctn-1-4
More from Local
Petrol, paraffin, diesel prices to go down in August
“South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that SA imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs,” the department said in a statement.Read More
Cheerful jubilation as convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced to life
John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, about the life imprisonment of convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba.Read More
'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries
Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, about outstanding staff salary payments.Read More
WATCH: No state capture criminal charges against me - Zizi Kodwa
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa, about the state of the ANC policies.Read More
Ramaphosa has appeared before ANC's integrity commission over Phala Phala - Mabe
President Cyril Ramaphosa was accused of covering up a burglary at his Bela Bela farm where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen.Read More
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing
What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since the 10th National Congress held in 2016 became a farcical spectacle that would go down in the history of the labour movement in South Africa as the most destructive, harmful, detrimental and damaging union activity.Read More
ANC's National Policy Conference: 'A temperature gauge for Ramaphosa's future'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst and associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town, Richard Calland, about the importance of the ANC's 6th National Policy Conference for both the country and its president Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it.
This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value.Read More
LISTEN: What you need to know about massage therapy
Clement Manyathela speaks to massage therapist, Ayeesha Kian, Nancy Sibanda, and sports massage therapist, Atsho-abonga Mthetho, about the science behind massage.Read More
More from Opinion
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing
What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since the 10th National Congress held in 2016 became a farcical spectacle that would go down in the history of the labour movement in South Africa as the most destructive, harmful, detrimental and damaging union activity.Read More
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative
Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London.Read More
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC
African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discuss the state of the party and where it can draw up a programme of action to decisively deal with the ills affecting the party.Read More
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes
Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.Read More
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino
Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell people to piss off when they look at you and say “you know these are for men right?” and find your new best friend.Read More
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs
But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'
Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.Read More
More from Politics
We need to be realistic: Kubayi on the ANC's failure to implement 2017 policies
As the ANC assesses its policies and decides on a way forward, head of the party's economic transformation sub-committee Mmamaloko Kubayi says its 2017 decisions were impractical.Read More
'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries
Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe, about outstanding staff salary payments.Read More
ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst
Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its bureaucracy and cadre deployment as points of failure.Read More
WATCH: No state capture criminal charges against me - Zizi Kodwa
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa, about the state of the ANC policies.Read More
Ramaphosa has appeared before ANC's integrity commission over Phala Phala - Mabe
President Cyril Ramaphosa was accused of covering up a burglary at his Bela Bela farm where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen.Read More
ANC staff members to continue picket at Nasrec over unpaid salaries
Uveka Rangappa speaks to the African National Congress (ANC) staff representative committee chairperson, Mvusi Mdala, about unpaid salaries.Read More
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: If we don't focus, we're gone - ANC's Gungubele
Just before the ANC begins its policy conference, ahead of its elective conference in December, ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele says the governing party must focus on 'real issues'.Read More
SA population tops 60m with 17m people younger than 15 - what about jobs?
Bruce Whitfield talks to former Statistician General Dr Pali Lehohla about the latest population figures.Read More
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress
Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for its eleventh congress - going against its own resolution to spend moderate amounts on such gatherings.Read More