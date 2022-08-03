What kind of offshore investment is best for you?
Investing your money overseas is a great way to grow your wealth and expand your portfolio, but diving into it headfirst without significant research and preparation may hinder your investment’s potential growth.
To enquire about the best way to approach offshore investment, John Perlman hosted Famida Singh, the Divisional Executive of Retail Investment Propositions at Liberty Group South Africa. Singh provided insight as to how different offshore investment options can benefit different clients. She also emphasizes the importance of seeking accredited advice from a financial adviser before making any offshore investment decisions.
Listen to the full conversation below
With the option to choose between offshore bank accounts, direct platforms, endowments and more when investing overseas, Singh mentions that the selection is highly dependent on the client’s circumstances and gave a few situational examples.
If you know that you are going to be immigrating to the UK in a couple of years, and you need access to sterling, you would invest in a direct investment account because you know that you’re going to be a tax resident of the UK and will need to access your money.Famida Singh, Divisional Executive, Retail Investment Propositions, Liberty Group South Africa
To grow your offshore investment portfolio today, Liberty’s Offshore Investment Plan offers portfolios that give clients the ability to invest in international markets, through a lump sum investment in US Dollars. This provides a good option for investors to use up their annual offshore allowance, while enjoying tax efficiencies.
Find out more on the Liberty Offshore Investment website.
