ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst
The African National Congress has begun its sixth national policy conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on Friday.
Uveka Rangappa spoke to political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast on what he anticipates the policy conference will achieve.
Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies, its greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to the party's bureaucracy and cadre deployment as points of failure.
The problem lies with the bureaucracy, that’s why even the Zondo commission cited the issue of cadre deployment… they don’t deploy strategically and because of that our bureaucracy is not able to get the job done.Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst
Eyewitness News recently reported that the controversial step-aside rule is likely to dominate ANC’s national policy conference.
Breakfast said discussions should be centred around ‘implementing policies for the benefit of the majority’, however, he doubts that this will be prioritised.
Of course not, we’ve heard over the weekend people were talking about step-aside… people were talking about leadership... that they must elect the right people. I think that is going to be most important issue - in my view is - the step aside. I can bet my bottom dollar that issue going to be the over-arching theme of this conference.Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst
He urged the ruling party to ‘take the plight of citizens seriously.’
Listen to the full audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst
