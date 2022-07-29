'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries





The African National Congress (ANC) has appealed to its staff members to be more patient about outstanding July salaries.

The staffers vowed to continue their picket at the party's National Policy Conference, as it kicked off at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Friday.

The party's staff representatives committee chairperson, Mvusi Mdala, told 702's Uveka Rangappa on Thursday that they had mobilised other ANC members attending the conference, to prioritise the issue of outstanding salaries, on the agenda.

On Friday ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to 702's Clement Manyathela whose programme was broadcast from the venue.

Mabe says that losing some seats in government during the 2019 national elections has put a financial strain on the party.

The Treasurer General (Paul Mashatile) had said that the plan is in motion to deal with issues of July, and remember, we are operating in a fundraising environment which is not easy. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - African National Congress

We lost seats in 2019 and when you lose seats, it also means that you lose the portion that you were getting as a party from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). And we really sympathise with the situation that staff members are finding themselves in. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - African National Congress

