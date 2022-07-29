'We sympathise with our staff members' - Mabe on outstanding salaries
The African National Congress (ANC) has appealed to its staff members to be more patient about outstanding July salaries.
The staffers vowed to continue their picket at the party's National Policy Conference, as it kicked off at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Friday.
The party's staff representatives committee chairperson, Mvusi Mdala, told 702's Uveka Rangappa on Thursday that they had mobilised other ANC members attending the conference, to prioritise the issue of outstanding salaries, on the agenda.
On Friday ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to 702's Clement Manyathela whose programme was broadcast from the venue.
Mabe says that losing some seats in government during the 2019 national elections has put a financial strain on the party.
The Treasurer General (Paul Mashatile) had said that the plan is in motion to deal with issues of July, and remember, we are operating in a fundraising environment which is not easy.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - African National Congress
We lost seats in 2019 and when you lose seats, it also means that you lose the portion that you were getting as a party from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). And we really sympathise with the situation that staff members are finding themselves in.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - African National Congress
Pule Mabe tells Manythela that 'plans are in motion' on outstanding July salaries for staffers. #TheCMShow #ANCPolicyConference #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/VHV5G9FOQC— 702 (@Radio702) July 29, 2022
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : 702
More from Local
Petrol, paraffin, diesel prices to go down in August
“South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that SA imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs,” the department said in a statement.Read More
Cheerful jubilation as convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced to life
John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Kgomotso Modise, about the life imprisonment of convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba.Read More
WATCH: No state capture criminal charges against me - Zizi Kodwa
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa, about the state of the ANC policies.Read More
Ramaphosa has appeared before ANC's integrity commission over Phala Phala - Mabe
President Cyril Ramaphosa was accused of covering up a burglary at his Bela Bela farm where millions of undisclosed foreign currency was stolen.Read More
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst
Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon.Read More
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing
What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since the 10th National Congress held in 2016 became a farcical spectacle that would go down in the history of the labour movement in South Africa as the most destructive, harmful, detrimental and damaging union activity.Read More
ANC's National Policy Conference: 'A temperature gauge for Ramaphosa's future'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst and associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town, Richard Calland, about the importance of the ANC's 6th National Policy Conference for both the country and its president Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it.
This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value.Read More
LISTEN: What you need to know about massage therapy
Clement Manyathela speaks to massage therapist, Ayeesha Kian, Nancy Sibanda, and sports massage therapist, Atsho-abonga Mthetho, about the science behind massage.Read More
More from Politics
We need to be realistic: Kubayi on the ANC's failure to implement 2017 policies
As the ANC assesses its policies and decides on a way forward, head of the party's economic transformation sub-committee Mmamaloko Kubayi says its 2017 decisions were impractical.Read More
ANC policy conference: 'Focus on cadre deployment and bureaucracy’ - analyst
Breakfast said while the ANC has a number of good policies their greatest problem lies with implementation – pointing to its bureaucracy and cadre deployment as points of failure.Read More
ANC staff members to continue picket at Nasrec over unpaid salaries
Uveka Rangappa speaks to the African National Congress (ANC) staff representative committee chairperson, Mvusi Mdala, about unpaid salaries.Read More
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: If we don't focus, we're gone - ANC's Gungubele
Just before the ANC begins its policy conference, ahead of its elective conference in December, ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele says the governing party must focus on 'real issues'.Read More
SA population tops 60m with 17m people younger than 15 - what about jobs?
Bruce Whitfield talks to former Statistician General Dr Pali Lehohla about the latest population figures.Read More
It’s not a ‘holiday’: Numsa spends almost R40m for congress
Numsa, which has cash flow problems due to a variety of reasons, sponsored flights for over 1,000 delegates to the Mother City for its eleventh congress - going against its own resolution to spend moderate amounts on such gatherings.Read More