German city cuts off heating and hot water as gas supplies from Russia dwindle
Hanover in Germany has cut off heating and hot water in all its public buildings, fearing a lack of gas during winter as Russia cuts supplies.
It has also turned off public fountains and has stopped lighting buildings at night.
Hanover aims to slash its energy usage by 15 percent before the winter season comes.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
The European Union has agreed… they’re going to have to cut the supply of Russian gas… The EU is prepared to cut off a bit of its nose, lowering demand for Russian gas by 15% this winter… When this hits… it’s going to be awful.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
RELATED: 'Unless Putin stops us, we’ll get to Berlin' – Chechen parliament speaker
Why are we still buying anything from Russia?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : German city cuts off heating and hot water as gas supplies from Russia dwindle
